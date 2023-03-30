Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

No stranger to an award-winning tipple, another Aldi spirit has been named among the best in the world for the second year running.

The budget supermarket’s rhubarb and ginger gin secured the title at the International Wine and Spirits Competition. Costing just £14.99, the bottle beat premium brands, such as Edinburgh Gin, and supermarkets Waitrose and M&S to the coveted title.

Winning the highest possible award, a Gold Outstanding, Aldi’s spirit was lauded by the judges as “magnificently well balanced with full, rich flavours of mouth-watering rhubarb, fiery ginger and chaste juniper.”

Repeatedly proving that luxury doesn’t have to come with a huge price tag, the store has previously won “best spirits supermarket” at the People’s Choice Awards and “wine supermarket of the year 2021” at the International Wine and Spirits Competition. Last year, the supermarket’s bargain Saint Gérmont premium French vodka fought off stiff competition at the World Vodka Awards, too.

If your interest has been piqued by Aldi’s latest accolade, here’s how to secure a bottle of the rhubarb and ginger gin for yourself, as well as where to buy the supermarket’s previous award-winning bottles.

Aldi Haysmith’s rhubarb & ginger gin, 70cl: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

Winning Gold Outstanding at the International Wine and Spirits Competition, Aldi’s Haysmith’s rhubarb and ginger gin achieved the highest score (98 points) at the competition, despite costing less than £15. Fending off Edinburgh Gin’s rhubarb and ginger tipple, Aldi’s bargain bottle was praised as “full, rich… [and] mouth-watering.” With sweet notes of rhubarb, fiery ginger and chaste juniper, the well-balanced spirit is perfect for spring and summer; simply mix with tonic and a slice of orange.

Aldi Saint Gérmont premium French vodka, 70cl: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

Praised by the panel at the 2022 World Vodka Awards for its superior smoothness, Aldi’s premium vodka is crafted in the heart of France, distilled five times for purity and made using French wheat and crystal-clear water from the Charente region. The 70cl bottle has a 40 per cent ABV and costs less than £15, beating bottles double its price at the vodka awards – making it a more than worthy contender for your drinks cabinet.

Glen Marnoch Islay single malt scotch whisky, 70cl: £17.49, Aldi.co.uk

Aldi’s Islay single malt whisky is traditionally peat-smoked and is said to feature scents of heather and a slight sea air, complete with a rich nutty finish and lingering smoky-sweet malty notes. Lauded by the judges at the International Spirits Challenge 2022 for its “soft creamy texture”, they added that this is balanced by notes of “smoke and citrus fruits”.

