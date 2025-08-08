Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Cited as boosting the worldwide rosé market, Whispering Angel has won itself a loyal legion of sippers, thanks to attractive marketing, subtle flavouring and A-lister approval.

Produced deep in Provence, the coveted pale vino became the most talked-about tipple of 2021 after Adele told US Vogue that her supermarket runs during lockdown consisted of ketchup and the cult wine. “Whispering Angel turned me into a barking dog. It did not make me whisper,” said the singer when referring to her favourite plonk.

A blend of cinsaut, grenache and vermentino grapes, the wine is loved for being very pale and very dry, with subtle flavours of orange, red fruits and a little dried herbs and spice. But with a price tag of £25, it’s one of the more upmarket rosés on store shelves.

True to form, supermarkets like Aldi and Asda have been quick to develop alternatives that don’t merely nod to the OG but appear carbon copy (the former boasts a similarly italicised label while the latter is wryly called Screaming Devil). Elsewhere, sommeliers namecheck Miravel and Leoube (both cost less than £18) while wine enthusiasts on TikTok love M&S’s la balconne and Lidl's breath of paradise bottle.

“Whispering Angel is a great wine, as is its more refined offering,” says wine writer Katie Brook. “But are we paying for quality or a name?”

In a bid to help you keep costs down ahead of your next summertime soirée or wine-fueled dinner party, I went to the experts. I asked them to share their favourite affordable alternatives to Whispering Angel.

What to look for in a Whispering Angel alternative

"I always recommend looking to the regions in and around Whispering Angel’s home, the southern French Mediterranean region of Provence – so look for labels that say Languedoc, Pays D'Oc, IGP Méditerranée or Corsica,” says The Independent's weekly wine columnist, Rosamund Hall.

By looking in these regions, “you'll find wines made using similar grapes. They'll have a familiar appearance and taste: delicate pale dusty-pinks with aromas of fresh summer berried fruits, hints of orange zest, and of course a beautiful, uplifting acidity”, she explains.

Lucy Hitchcock, the wine enthusiast behind the @Partnerinwineuk social media account, explains: “The peculiar thing is, a lot of the Whispering Angel ‘dupes’ that are popping up now, are actually Sainte Victoire Cotes du Provence rosés.” This region has recently become the first ‘cru’ of Côtes de Provence, noted for its distinctive terroir. “Sainte Victoire is a very specific quality area of Côtes de Provence, with a specific microclimate producing beautifully balanced grapes,” Hitchcock adds.

For those looking for a swap-out Provencial rosé, Emilee Tombs, wine writer and assistant travel editor at The Independent, suggests the Loire Valley. “While it might not offer better value, rosé wines from this area of northwest France have a similar dry, crisp style with red fruit and citrus notes.”

Meet the experts

From left to right, Emilee Tombs, Rosamund Hall, Katie Brook ( Emilee Tombs/Rosamund Hall/Katie Brook )

Lucy Hitchcock is the wine enthusiast behind the @Partnerinwineuk social media account. She has nearly 100k on Instagram and 65k on TikTok, with her reviews of Aldi or M&S bottles regularly going viral.

Emilee Tombs is assistant travel editor at The Independent and holds a WSET Level 3 Award in Wines from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. She has written for a number of wine publications, from Noble Rot to Ocado Life magazine.

Katie Brook is a journalist with a specialism in wine and a decade of experience as a wine reviewer. She is the founder of Run To Wine, a London- and Surrey-based running club that ends its sessions with a wine tasting.

Rosamund Hall is a writer, presenter and columnist specialising in wine and spirits. She is The Independent's weekly wine columnist with 'The Wine Down' and writer of the best rosé wines.

Tom Gilbey started winemaking at age 23, then became an importer, wine merchant, and advisor. He shares his recommendations on his website, as well as to his 666k followers on Instagram and 218k on TikTok, aiming to demystify the world of wine.