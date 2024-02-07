Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

February is a time for snuggling up and turning up the romance, and what better way to do that than with a good bottle of wine? With Valentine’s Day just a week away it’s important to pick out the right bottle to impress a loved one. In our opinion, you can’t go wrong with a bottle of red. But hunting for the best bottle for your evening is a big task. True to form though, Perfect Cellar is on hand to help.

The company offers a great selection of award-winning wines, with plenty of information about each, and all at decent prices. The retailer even offers a subscription service, which would make for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the wine lover in your life.

When it comes to choosing a vino to pair with your Valentine’s Day celebrations though, you can’t go wrong with a malbec. Due to its fruity taste and smoky finish, it goes nicely with a range of foods, from blue cheese to steak, making it a super versatile choice, no matter your dinner plans.

To make it even better, you can pick up an award-winning bottle of malbec with 25 per cent off, thanks to Perfect Cellar.

Durigutti proyecto las compuertas malbec 5 suelos 2021: Was £26.95, now £20.21, Perfectcellar.com

(Perfect Cellar)

Vintage: 2021

2021 Grape: Malbec

Malbec Region: Mendoza, Argentina

Mendoza, Argentina ABV: 13%

If you’re searching for a vino to enjoy with a loved one, Perfect Cellar has got you covered. Hailing from Argentina, only 9,000 bottles of this wine have been produced, so it’s a rare find that’s sure to impress.

The wine is medium-bodied with blackberry, plum and beetroot on the palate, with notes of orange peel helping to enhance the acidity. It also comes certified by the experts, after winning the bronze medal at the Decanter Wine Awards in 2021.

It’s the perfect pick for any Valentine’s Day celebration, pairing well with a cheese board or red meats, so don’t miss out on the 25 per cent saving, which runs from 8 February to 12 February.

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.

