True red wine fans know the season for sipping the tasty tipple never ends. Allow us then to introduce you to our Perfect Cellar wine of the week: Chateau Les Vimieres haut-medoc 2020.

Should you be searching for a top-rated comforting bottle to enjoy on an evening or over Easter weekend, Perfect Cellar is, well, the perfect place. The online wine retailer offers exclusive fine wines and provides detailed information on each bottle, so you’ll have the opportunity to discover more about your new favourite vino.

This week, the online wine merchant is offering The Independent readers an exclusive discount on a medium-bodied bottle of red that we’ll be drinking over the long weekend. So if you’re yet to stock up on wine for the long weekend, keep reading to find out more.

Chateau Les Cimieres haut-medoc 2020: Was £24.65, now £22.45, Perfectcellar.com

(Perfect Cellar)

Vintage: 2020

2020 Grapes: Cabernet sauvignon

Cabernet sauvignon Region: Bordeaux

Bordeaux ABV: 14%

This bottle has been praised for being a remarkably balanced wine with refreshing tannins and a long, refreshing finish. Decanter noted it as being a cult wine in the Haut-Médoc appellation because it is owned and made by Eric Boissenot, one of Bordeaux’s leading wine consultants.

The wine is said to offer a nice mix of dark cherries and plums followed by spices tobacco and a dusting of liquorice. Aged for 18 months in oak barrels, it sounds like the perfect wine to pair with your Easter lunch, so why not give it a try while it’s reduced? The offer will run from 21 March until 25 March, so don’t miss out on the super saving.

Buy now

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn a commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.

