Enjoy 25% off this award-winning rioja red wine

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If your January is all about hunkering down on the sofa, reading a good book (or indeed catching up on The Traitors) and enjoying a glass of wine, then you need to know about an exclusive deal Perfect Cellar is offering on a bottle of award-winning red.

Synonymous with the winter months, a good red can be just the soothing, warming and relaxing drink you’re craving when darkness falls. If you’re looking for a recommendation, Casa La Rad’s tinto rioja doca sounds like a full-bodied delight.

Stocked at Perfect Cellar – awarded Best Small Wine Retailer by Decanter and one of our favourite wine subscription services – the rioja is described as vibrant and fruity. It’s been aged in oak barrels and derives from a family-owned estate in the northern foothills of the Iberian Massif in Spain.

To help cure any January blues, Perfect Cellar is offering you a 25 per cent discount on the rioja for a limited time only. Tempted? Here’s everything you need to know.

Read more: Enjoy 50% off Perfect Cellar’s monthly subscription

Casa La Rad tinto rioja doca 2018: Was £22.95, now £17.21, Perfectcellar.com

(Perfect Cellar )

Vintage: 2018

2018 Grapes: Tempranillo

Tempranillo Region: Rioja

Rioja ABV: 14.5%

This bottle of rioja hails from Casa La Rad, a winery dedicated to sustainable practices where the grapes have been aged in barrels. The award-winning red is a full-bodied rioja and it offers complex notes of black and red fruit, as well as strawberry yoghurt and jasmine. You’ll also get the typical aromas of oak, leather and smoke, which work to balance the fruity flavours. According to Perfect Cellar, it’s a fine and elegant wine – and it certainly sounds it.

Should you need any further convincing, you’ll be glad to know that Perfect Cellar is offering you an exclusive discount of 25 per cent on the fine wine from Thursday 18 to Monday 22 January. The saving means the full-bodied red will be reduced to less than £20. Cheers to that.

Buy now

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.

For true vino-lovers, enjoy 50 per cent off this monthly wine subscription