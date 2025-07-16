Are the first-generation AirPods Pro earbuds still worth buying?

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Apple’s best-selling earbuds launched in 2019, but can still be bought refurbished
The original AirPods Pro have been discontinued – read our AirPods Pro 2 review to learn more about Apple’s latest earphones. You can still find the original AirPods Pro on sale as refurbished or used, however. But do they still stand up?
Apple sold between 35 million and 59 million AirPods units in 2019, the upper end of which accounts for over 50 per cent of the market. Even at the lower end of that range, the AirPods are a big deal. The original AirPods Pro are a marked step up from the basic AirPods, and represent exceptional value if you can find them second-hand or refurbished.
So they’re popular, but are they still good? That’s a trickier question to answer. There’s no doubt that the basic AirPods offer good sound and a nice look, but they’ve been bugged by the same complaints since their introduction: for their price, the non-Pro AirPods don’t offer the best sound, and for some ears, the fit simply doesn’t work.
Apple decided to fix this with the AirPods Pro in 2019, with a more recognisable bud design helping the fit, active noise cancellation (ANC) and a big leap in audio quality thrown in. Unsurprisingly, the AirPods Pro were released with fanfare and a pretty high price point, which has tumbled since the newer model arrived. They certainly look the part, and fit nicely into the Apple ecosystem, but are they worth the extra investment over the entry-level AirPods?
We tested the AirPods Pro over several weeks, comparing their audio quality with the non-Pro versions as well as against rival earphones from Sony and Sennheiser. We tested across a range of music genres and podcasts to get a measure of their performance.
David RS Taylor has been testing products for The Independent since 2021, with a focus on home tech, audio and smartphones. Whether you’re looking for advice on the best home printer or a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones, you can trust that his tried and tested reviews are based on real-world experience.
We like the AirPods Pro. They retain the general aesthetic of the original AirPods, while adding a heightened level of finesse. The classic Apple glossy white finish is still present, but a black accent – courtesy of a microphone grille on each earphone – adds some contrast. Plus, the “storks” are at least a third shorter, giving them a more inconspicuous spot in your ear.
The body is thicker, but doesn’t jut out of the ear, and the tips are impressively non-intrusive, yet managed to fit snugly in any ear we threw at them. Once we’d picked the right tip size (the box comes with three size options), the AirPods Pro were one of the most comfortable pairs of earphones we’ve ever worn – you can hardly feel them. This is especially impressive alongside how much noise they block out before you even switch ANC on, as the tips fit snugly and offer great passive noise cancellation.
Sometimes, this can result in a vacuum feeling in your ear. Another clever design element in the Pro is the ventilation system – yes, you read that correctly. The earphone’s design employs a series of vents to equalise the pressure in your ear, dodging the feeling of sucking your eardrum away whenever you take the earphone out.
The AirPods Pro also happen to stay in your ears, which is bafflingly not a prerequisite for every pair of earphones. They stick in place while working out, even holding their own during the head shake test. Sweat and water resistance sweetens the deal when it comes to the gym or rainy training day.
Set up is characteristically easy: open the wireless charging case near an iOS device and tap, and the Pro are paired to all the devices signed in to your iCloud account. It’s clever, clean and very Apple.
The extra chunk to the Pro body has given designers enough room to include the extra audio technology that makes these earphones a world above the original AirPods. They have a lovely, warm sound to them, beautifully balanced across the register. Apple’s adaptive EQ automatically tunes low and mid frequencies to the shape of your ear, which kicks in the longer you listen. Bass could be pumped up a little in general, but this is only noticeable in particularly bass-heavy tracks. It’s a sound topped by few rivals.
The ANC is impressive, shutting out the majority of ambient noise and dampening any sound that gets through. Apple claims that this is due to the Pro analysing your surroundings and tweaking noise cancellation 200 times every second, something you’d more readily expect in over-ear headphones.
Each earphone has an outward-facing microphone, sensing ambient noise, while an inward-facing microphone listens out for any sound that snuck through the passive noise barrier. It’s an intricate system that wouldn’t sound out of place in any pair of headphones and serves to provide a strong noise-cancelling performance.
The Pro also offer a transparency mode: just press and hold the sensor on the right earbud’s stem to flick between ANC and transparency, letting more of your surroundings in without needing to pull the earphones out.
Though they’ve been replaced by the AirPods Pro 2, the first-generation AirPods Pro remain a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to fault. They were certainly worth the extra 50 quid or so compared to the original AirPods, with solid active noise cancellation, a better battery, and much-improved sound quality.
Still deciding? Check out our round-up of the best wireless headphones
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in