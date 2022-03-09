As well as the new iPhone SE and iPad air, Apple used its product launch event this week to reveal an all-new computer called the Mac studio, alongside a monitor called the studio display.

Sitting between the Mac mini (From £699, Apple.com) and Mac pro (From £5,499, Apple.com), the new Mac studio is aimed at creative professionals who need a machine that is more powerful than a consumer-grade computer. It has the same compact footprint of the Mac mini, but is taller.

In its most expensive configuration, the Mac studio is also the first Apple device powered by the company’s new M1 Ultra processor. This is essentially a pair of M1 Max chips combined to make what is currently the company’s most powerful system.

Apple says the chip can run up to five displays at once, and handle up to 22 trillion operations per second.

The Mac studio was announced alongside a new desktop monitor from Apple, called the studio display. This is a 27in display and sits below Apple’s flagship monitor, the 32in Pro Display XDR.

Mac studio: From £1,999, Apple.com – available from 18 March

Processor: M1 Max / M1 Ultra

M1 Max / M1 Ultra CPU: Up to 20 cores

Up to 20 cores GPU: Up to 48 cores

Up to 48 cores Nural engine: Up to 32 cores

Up to 32 cores Memory: 32/64/128GB

32/64/128GB Storage: 512GB/1/2/4/8TB

512GB/1/2/4/8TB Dimensions: 9.5 x 19.7 x 19.7cm

9.5 x 19.7 x 19.7cm Weight: 2.7-3.6kg

What are the features of the Apple Mac studio?

The big feature here is the performance of the Mac studio. It’s the first Apple product to be powered by the company’s flagship M1 Ultra processor. It is also remarkably compact for a computer with, what Apple claims to be, industry-leading performance.

In fact, the company goes so far as to say the M1 Ultra is “the most powerful chip ever in a personal computer”. Apple also says the Mac studio can support up to five monitors at once, compute up to 11 trillion operations per second, and handle up to nine streams of 8K ProRes video at once – music to the ears of video creators, we’re sure.

When does the Mac studio go on sale?

Unlike the iPhone SE and iPad air, which both open for pre-order on 11 March, the Mac studio can be purchased right now.

However, it actually goes on sale at the same time as those equally new devices, on 18 March. So while customers can place their order now, deliveries of the new Mac won’t begin until 18 March.

How much does the Mac studio cost?

Given the performance on offer here, it’s clear Apple isn’t pitching this as a computer for everyone. Instead, this is a desktop that starts at £1,999 for the less powerful M1 Max processor, as used by the current-generation 16in MacBook pro. This chip has a 10-core CPU, 24-core GPU and 16-core neural engine.

This model of Mac studio comes with 32GB of memory and 512GB of storage. It is also worth adding that all versions of Mac studio come with a solid range of ports, comprising two USB-C and an SDXC card slot on the front. There’s also four Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A, one HDMI, one 10Gb Ethernet and one 3.5mm headphone jack on the back. Safe to say, the days of portless Jony Ive-designed Macs are long gone.

Apple studio display: From £1,499, Apple.com – available from 18 March

Size: 27in

27in Resolution: 5,120 x 2,880, 218 pixels per inch

5,120 x 2,880, 218 pixels per inch Brightness: 600 nits

600 nits Camera: 12MP ultra-wide

12MP ultra-wide Audio: Six speakers with stereo sound; three microphones

Six speakers with stereo sound; three microphones Connection: One Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), three USB-C

One Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), three USB-C Dimensions: 47.8cm x 62.3cm x 16.8cm

47.8cm x 62.3cm x 16.8cm Weight: 6.3kg

What are the features of the Apple studio display?

Apple’s new studio display computer monitor sits below the company’s flagship screen, the XDR Pro Display. However, this is still a device aimed at professionals, thanks to its 5K resolution, True Tone imaging technology and optional nano-texture glass coating to reduce glare.

Key features includes a high-quality webcam with 12MP imaging sensor and 122-degree field-of-view, plus an audio system with six speakers and three microphones.

Connectivity options include a single Thunderbolt 3 port and three USB-C ports, which can be used to power devices, including MacBook laptops. The monitor can be tilted vertically from -5 to +25 degrees, and can be bought with an optional stand that adds 105mm of height adjustment too. A vesa wall mount is also available separately.

When does the studio display go on sale?

Like the Mac studio, the studio display goes on sale on 18 March. However, it can be ordered right now from the Apple website.

How much does the studio display cost?

The monitor is priced at £1,499, but this increases to £1,749 when the nano-textured glass finish is selected, which aimed to reduce glare and reflections. Apple’s height-adjustable stand costs £400.

