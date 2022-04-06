The Apple Watch series 6 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon

Is the Apple Watch giving you wrist envy? Are you staring so intently at the smartwatch-adorned cuffs of your fellow commuters that they change seats? Well here’s some good news: the Apple Watch series 6 is now available at its lowest ever price.

From now until 13 April, the Apple Watch series 6 is discounted by £90 at Amazon. That brings the price of the cheapest model down to £229, the lowest the watch has been since first launching at £539 in September 2020.

The best Apple Watch series 6 deal can be found on the 40mm space grey version, which comes with the special edition Black Unity sport band. The band was designed by Black creatives at Apple and comes in colours reflecting the Pan-African flag. Profits from all of Apple’s products help support the tech company’s charitable giving to organisations supporting racial equity and justice.

Other watches in the series 6 range are similarly discounted, such as the silver aluminium model with the white sport band, which also has a £90 discount (was £349, now £259, Amazon.co.uk) – that’s a 26 percent saving. And, given Apple products are almost never on sale, it’s nothing to sniff at.

The Apple Watch series 7 launched a year after the series 6 and was criticised by some for not introducing enough new features to make the upgrade worth it. That makes the previous-generation Apple Watch a recommended purchase for anyone looking for a top-spec wrist-piece at a discount price.

Read more:

Apple Watch series 6: Was £319, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Despite being superseded by the Apple Watch series 7 in 2021, the series 6 model of Apple’s industry-leading smartwatch is still a top buy for those looking for a full-featured device at a great price. The watch packs a full suite of health sensors, including an ECG monitor, GPS tracking, step counters, sleep trackers, a heart-rate monitor and blood oxygen level indicators.

The series 6 featured in our list of the best smartwatches until the series 7 came along. And in our Apple Watch series 6 vs Apple Watch SE review our writer was impressed, saying “There’s no doubt that the series 6 has everything going for it, and if you’re especially interested in wellness features like blood oxygen levels and taking an ECG on your wrist, then that’s the one you’ll want.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on smartwatches and other tech offers, try the links below:

Discover the best phones you can buy right now, with this round-up of our favourite handsets