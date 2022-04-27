If you’re in the market for a smartwatch and fancy Apple’s latest, greatest wearable, then we have some good news for you...several versions of the newest model of Apple Watch, the series 7, are currently reduced at Amazon.

It’s rare to see any discounts at all on current-generation Apple products, and especially so in this case as we aren’t expecting to see the new Apple Watch series 8 until at least September, a whole five months away. But, hey, we’re not complaining.

The most affordable model of series 7 we’ve spotted in the sale is the 41mm version with GPS and Wi-Fi (but no 4G), and in green aluminium with a matching rubber strap. The deal lowers the price of this Apple Watch by 11 per cent from £369 to £328 (Amazon.co.uk) and it’s available right now with next-day delivery.

If you prefer your Apple Watch with its own 4G connection, then the same model, but with added cellular connectivity, currently has 16 per cent off (£392.73, Amazon.co.uk). And we’ve also spotted a healthy discount on a pricier stainless steel Apple Watch series 7. Again it’s the 41mm GPS and cellular version with starlight sport band, and it’s reduced by 14 per cent, from £599 to £517.43 (Amazon.co.uk).

Lastly, there’s a smaller 4 per cent saving on the blue aluminium version of 41mm Apple Watch series 7 (£449, Amazon.co.uk), this time with GPS and cellular connectivity, and an abyss blue sport band. Here, the price is down from £469 to £449. It might only be a £20 saving, but that’s still a nice chunk of change to put towards a different strap for your new Apple Watch.

As a quick reminder, the current-generation Watch series 7 arrived in September 2021. Replacing the year-old series 6, it will likely be the most up-to-date Apple Watch until the series 8 arrives this autumn. So this is a deal you won’t want to miss.

Still the latest and greatest Apple Watch, the series 7 boasts an always-on display, GPS tracking for your outdoor runs, a heart rate monitor and the ability to perform an ECG. There’s also a blood oxygen level indicator, plus step, sleep and exercise tracking.

The Siri voice assistant is onboard for hands-free control of music playback and smart home devices, and internal storage means you can listen to music (via Bluetooth headphones) when offline or not connected to your iPhone.

The series 7 appears in our guide to the best smartwatches of 2022, and in our Apple Watch series 7 review our writer said it “is a subtle but powerful step up from last year’s already-excellent series”. They added that “the design changes are understated but definite improvements, and the user interface has been tweaked to make the most of them – the display really gleams when you choose a favourite photo as the Watch face, for instance.”

