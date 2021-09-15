Apple held one of its famous product launch events last night, where it announced the new iPhone 13, as well as its latest smartwatch, called the Watch series 7.

The event, broadcast from Apple’s Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, is called California Streaming and comes a year after the launch of the iPhone 12 and Watch series 6.

Apple unveiled a totally new design for its Watch, featuring a vastly bigger screen, 40 per cent thinner borders on the edge of the display, as well as an improved display so it can be brighter while indoors.

There’s also the introduction of a keyboard on the Watch for the first time and a series of new faces designed for the new display, while the edges of it remain curved.

Apple also said its made the watch more durable with added software options for people on bikes, including support for ebikes. The charging experience has also been improved with the company claiming just eight minutes of charge can allow for eight hours of sleep tracking.

The new Watch will be available in aluminium, steel and titanium versions with a range of colour options.

When can you pre-order the Apple Watch series 7 in the UK?

Usually, we can expect Apple to confirm a pre-order and release date with the announcement of a new product. This time, Apple simply said the Watch series 7 would be available “later this fall”. This most likely means the wearable will be released anytime before the end of November 2021 with a pre-order window up to two weeks before the device goes on sale.

However, the ongoing global chip shortage could cause some delays with the initial production and availability of the Watch series 7. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Apple Watch series 7 release date

With Apple stating the Watch series 7 will become available in “the fall”, we can expect to see the wearable released any time before the end of November.

Is the Apple Watch series 7 waterproof?

The current model of Apple Watch, called the series 6 (From £379, Apple.com), is water resistant to 50 metres. More specifically, it meets the ISO standard 22810:2010, which means the smartwatch is safe to wear during shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or the sea. The Watch Series 7 maintains this WR50 water resistance rating.

