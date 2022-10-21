Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Patchy internet reception in your home office? Find Netflix is spending ages buffering in your bedroom? Fear not, mesh wifi is here to solve all your internet-speed woes.

Mesh wifi is a whole-home wifi system. You have your main router, and then satellites in other rooms spread the connection. Each satellite essentially acts as a meeting point in the chain (or mesh), to give even coverage. This means you’ll have stable and speedy internet wherever you are in your house. This is ideal for homes that suffer from dead zones – large houses, or those with thick walls for example.

They’re useful if you have a lot of devices connected to your network, such as smart-home devices (smart doorbells, plugs, thermostats and so on) because many are designed to have more than 100 devices connected to them. Some even have dedicated networks for your smart home devices, so they don’t clog up your network.

All the mesh wifi systems we tested are wifi 6 – the new generation of wifi – which is essentially faster and better at dealing with lots of devices connected to it. While not all devices support wifi 6, you will still be able to use the mesh system and you are, at least, future-proofed.

Other clever (less techy) things mesh wifi can do is provide extra security for connected devices, and they all have parental controls that allow you to personalise profiles and set limits and revoke internet privileges.

How we tested

We tested all the mesh systems in a house with very iffy connectivity from our standard IP-provided router. We wanted all our dead zones eliminated and we wanted the same internet speeds on the top floor that we get when sat next to our router. The house is medium-sized, with very thick walls and some awkward shapes – so we feel we threw as much tricky stuff at the systems as was within our means. Other things we looked at were how easy the systems were to set up, decent parental controls, whether the app interface was easy to use, and any useful-to-have features. These are the ones we really connected to...

The best mesh wifi routers for 2022 are: