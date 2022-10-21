Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts
Patchy internet reception in your home office? Find Netflix is spending ages buffering in your bedroom? Fear not, mesh wifi is here to solve all your internet-speed woes.
Mesh wifi is a whole-home wifi system. You have your main router, and then satellites in other rooms spread the connection. Each satellite essentially acts as a meeting point in the chain (or mesh), to give even coverage. This means you’ll have stable and speedy internet wherever you are in your house. This is ideal for homes that suffer from dead zones – large houses, or those with thick walls for example.
They’re useful if you have a lot of devices connected to your network, such as smart-home devices (smart doorbells, plugs, thermostats and so on) because many are designed to have more than 100 devices connected to them. Some even have dedicated networks for your smart home devices, so they don’t clog up your network.
All the mesh wifi systems we tested are wifi 6 – the new generation of wifi – which is essentially faster and better at dealing with lots of devices connected to it. While not all devices support wifi 6, you will still be able to use the mesh system and you are, at least, future-proofed.
Other clever (less techy) things mesh wifi can do is provide extra security for connected devices, and they all have parental controls that allow you to personalise profiles and set limits and revoke internet privileges.
How we tested
We tested all the mesh systems in a house with very iffy connectivity from our standard IP-provided router. We wanted all our dead zones eliminated and we wanted the same internet speeds on the top floor that we get when sat next to our router. The house is medium-sized, with very thick walls and some awkward shapes – so we feel we threw as much tricky stuff at the systems as was within our means. Other things we looked at were how easy the systems were to set up, decent parental controls, whether the app interface was easy to use, and any useful-to-have features. These are the ones we really connected to...
The best mesh wifi routers for 2022 are:
- Best overall mesh wifi router system – Amazon eero 6+, pack of 3: £319, Amazon.co.uk
- Best mesh wifi router system for busy families – Amazon eero pro 6E, pack of 3: £799, Amazon.co.uk
- Best entry point mesh wifi router system – Mercusys Halo H80X whole home mesh wifi system: £118.80, Cclonline.com
- Best high-spec mesh wifi router system – Netgear Orbi RBK963 wifi 6E mesh system: £1,499.99, Netgear.com
- Best value mesh wifi router system – TP-Link Deco X60 whole home mesh wifi 6 system: £201.49, Box.co.uk
- Best mesh wifi router system for parental controls – Netgear Orbi RBK752 tri-band mesh wifi 6 system: £349.99, Netgear.com