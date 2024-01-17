Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
With gas and electricity prices on the rise, keep your bills in check with these handy devices
Thermostats, on the face of it, sound pretty dull, don’t they? Of course, they help us regulate the temperature of our homes but can anyone make them exciting or clever? Actually, yes – the best smart thermostats have lots of advantages and could be just what you need this winter.
With gas and electricity bills rising once again and temperatures plummeting across the country, smart thermostats are becoming more important than ever. Not only can you control them with your voice or via a smartphone app, saving you a trip downstairs to turn up the heat, but they can also save you money on your bills in the long run.
Plus, if you’re heading home after a few days away, you can switch the heating on via your smartphone before you begin your journey, so you don’t return to a freezing house.
Some smart thermostats work in tandem with other smart gadgets. For example, if a smoke alarm detects smoke, the thermostat can turn off the boiler, to prevent making a fire worse. Other smart thermostats work with smart radiator units, to control the temperature in each room more precisely.
Then there are those that work in conjunction with your smartphone, so the system knows when everyone’s left the house and can turn down the temperature – no longer will you go away on holiday only to later realise you left the heating on full blast.
We tested a range of smart thermostats for simplicity of setup and use, flexibility of system and level of features – keep reading to find out which ones made the hot list.
Nest broke the mould when it released its first smart thermostat in 2011, and it only became smarter after Google acquired the company in 2014. This is the third-generation model. It is the most advanced thermostat available and works well with other Nest products, such as the company’s smoke and carbon monoxide detector and home security cameras.
It’s very easy to set up and control, with a schedule on the Nest smartphone app. This is sophisticated: choose either that the radiators come on at a set time or that they reach “true radiant”, meaning the room is at the desired temperature at a certain time, in which case the boiler will kick in rather earlier.
The Nest learning thermostat can spot when you’re out of the house and turn the heating down or off accordingly. The learning part of the name refers to the fact the thermostat clocks how you use it and adjusts what it does accordingly, though you can always override this, with the press of a button.
The Tado has the simplest design of all, but it still looks good. Tado has always built in compatibility with Apple’s HomeKit system, which is not the case with most systems. It means you can control the Tado with your voice, whether you have Google, Alexa or Siri as your virtual assistant. Like the Honeywell and Hive below, you can add individual radiator thermostats to the mix, for greater granular control. However, it doesn’t have the learning feature of the Nest, so it won’t adjust the schedules you set, and setting those schedules took more input than some rivals.
The Hive mini is one of the most affordable smart thermostats on the market, and is great value in terms of everything it can do. It’s certainly attractive, featuring a mirrored all-glass touch-screen design. There are other compatible elements in the Hive line-up, such as radiator valves, smart window and door sensors, smart lights, camera, motion sensors and smart plugs, so you can easily expand your smart home beyond your heating, when you’re ready.
The Hive mini can be set to spot when you leave the house (if you have the extra sensor), adjusting the heating accordingly. You can control it directly from the app and set up schedules that work with the connected radiator valves. You can’t set up schedules through the thermostat itself, however, so make sure you’re competent in using the app.
Hive is part of British Gas, though you don’t need to be a British Gas customer to get it. Note that you need to add £70 for professional installation, in most cases.
This system comes with two wireless radiator controllers, though it’s also available without them. The benefit is radiators can be individually controlled, so you don’t have to go round to separate rooms to ensure you get exactly the warmth where you need it. Not only does it mean you’re not heating unoccupied rooms, if one person likes a toasty bedroom and another a cooler one, both can be happy.
This is similar to the Nest learning thermostat above, though you’ll notice the middle word is absent here: there are no learning capabilities. It’s also not as smart, and it’s made of plastic rather than glass and metal. But much of the rest of this thermostat is like its pricier sibling, including a simple push on the screen to make things happen, or you can operate it from a smartphone app. It’s simple and effective – though the pricier one is worth the extra.
Setting them apart from other boiler controllers, smart thermostats have many cost- and fuel-saving features. The best ones to look out for include hot water control, multi-room control, the ability to learn your routine, motion sensors, GPS tracking and weather-responsive functionality.
There are several factors to consider before installing a smart thermostat. If easy control is what you want, then going “smart” with your heating is probably for you. If you don’t already have a boiler controller, you can save money by opting for a smart thermostat by being able to control your heating remotely, see how much you’re using and create different heating zones.
Many models require professional installation, adding to your overall cost but there are smart thermostats on the market that can be installed by a competent DIYer.
Among the cons, you may have to pay higher upfront costs or become locked into a brand and its compatible products. The less tech-savvy among us might struggle to get used to a smarter system, too.
Unlike smart thermostats, wifi models don’t have the ability to learn from your usage nor the means of programming to change the temperature in your home automatically at a certain time. Smart thermostats can help you save on your bills over time.
Google’s Nest is the standout brand here – its learning thermostat is really excellent (extremely easy to use but full of worthwhile features) and the more affordable Nest thermostat E is also decent. Meanwhile, the Hive mini is really affordable and offers a great-looking thermostat that works as a strong foundation for a smart home, if you add other elements later.
For extra cosiness, snuggle up under one of the best electric blankets that will keep you warm throughout winter
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in