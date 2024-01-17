Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thermostats, on the face of it, sound pretty dull, don’t they? Of course, they help us regulate the temperature of our homes but can anyone make them exciting or clever? Actually, yes – the best smart thermostats have lots of advantages and could be just what you need this winter.

With gas and electricity bills rising once again and temperatures plummeting across the country, smart thermostats are becoming more important than ever. Not only can you control them with your voice or via a smartphone app, saving you a trip downstairs to turn up the heat, but they can also save you money on your bills in the long run.

Plus, if you’re heading home after a few days away, you can switch the heating on via your smartphone before you begin your journey, so you don’t return to a freezing house.

Some smart thermostats work in tandem with other smart gadgets. For example, if a smoke alarm detects smoke, the thermostat can turn off the boiler, to prevent making a fire worse. Other smart thermostats work with smart radiator units, to control the temperature in each room more precisely.

Then there are those that work in conjunction with your smartphone, so the system knows when everyone’s left the house and can turn down the temperature – no longer will you go away on holiday only to later realise you left the heating on full blast.

How we tested the best smart thermostats

We tested a range of smart thermostats for simplicity of setup and use, flexibility of system and level of features – keep reading to find out which ones made the hot list.

The best smart thermostats for 2024 are: