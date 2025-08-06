Best USB flash drives for terabytes of portable storage

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

You'd be forgiven for thinking the humble USB flash drive had shuffled off to the tech graveyard, but these thumb-sized data sticks are still incredibly useful in 2025.

The best USB sticks can now hold terabytes of data. They’re a vital piece of kit for anyone who regularly has to move massive files around – from photographers to videographers – and who needs something more secure, durable and versatile than a delicate SD card.

As well as being an essential piece of kit for tech and creative professionals, a USB stick is a great way to store your most important or sensitive personal data offline. USB sticks are generally cheaper than a dedicated external hard drive but the line between the two storage options has blurred – you can now find thumb-sized SSDs that plug directly into your laptop or PC like a USB stick. They offer huge amounts of storage without the faff of a fully-fledged external hard drive.

With the tech in such a transitional phase, it can be hard to find a USB stick that suits your needs. That’s why I’ve tested a range of drives to find the very best.

How I tested

I put a selection of USB flash drives through their paces ( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

I tested each USB stick for weeks to see how they measured up to real-world testing, as well as more technnical examination with benchmarking tools. During testing, I considered the following key criteria:

Performance: I assessed transfer speeds, security levels and more during testing. I used built-in Windows benchmarking tools as well as third-party tools to measure read and write speeds.

I assessed transfer speeds, security levels and more during testing. I used built-in Windows benchmarking tools as well as third-party tools to measure read and write speeds. Storage: How much you can store on each stick was also a consideration. I transferred large and small test files to ensure capacity claims are accurate.

How much you can store on each stick was also a consideration. I transferred large and small test files to ensure capacity claims are accurate. Size: Dimensions and weight were also noted; I wanted portable USB sticks, not massive external drives or fiddly microSD cards.

Dimensions and weight were also noted; I wanted portable USB sticks, not massive external drives or fiddly microSD cards. Durability: I looked for USB sticks that have been built to last, with tough exteriors rather than flimsy plastic. I also plugged and unlugged them several times to wanted to see if they kept sturdy.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Steve Hogarty is a technology journalist at The Independent. Steve has more than 10 years’ experience writing about the latest gadgets, from laptops to smartphones and everything in between.

As a busy journalist handling sensitive videos, images, and copy, he has years of experience using USBs and other external storage devices. His testing of peripherals and accessories such as USB sticks takes into account everything from affordability and performance to security features and durability.

The best USB sticks for 2025 are: