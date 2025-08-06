The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best USB flash drives for terabytes of portable storage
My pick of the sticks includes portable SSDs and high-security data vaults
You'd be forgiven for thinking the humble USB flash drive had shuffled off to the tech graveyard, but these thumb-sized data sticks are still incredibly useful in 2025.
The best USB sticks can now hold terabytes of data. They’re a vital piece of kit for anyone who regularly has to move massive files around – from photographers to videographers – and who needs something more secure, durable and versatile than a delicate SD card.
As well as being an essential piece of kit for tech and creative professionals, a USB stick is a great way to store your most important or sensitive personal data offline. USB sticks are generally cheaper than a dedicated external hard drive but the line between the two storage options has blurred – you can now find thumb-sized SSDs that plug directly into your laptop or PC like a USB stick. They offer huge amounts of storage without the faff of a fully-fledged external hard drive.
With the tech in such a transitional phase, it can be hard to find a USB stick that suits your needs. That’s why I’ve tested a range of drives to find the very best.
How I tested
I tested each USB stick for weeks to see how they measured up to real-world testing, as well as more technnical examination with benchmarking tools. During testing, I considered the following key criteria:
- Performance: I assessed transfer speeds, security levels and more during testing. I used built-in Windows benchmarking tools as well as third-party tools to measure read and write speeds.
- Storage: How much you can store on each stick was also a consideration. I transferred large and small test files to ensure capacity claims are accurate.
- Size: Dimensions and weight were also noted; I wanted portable USB sticks, not massive external drives or fiddly microSD cards.
- Durability: I looked for USB sticks that have been built to last, with tough exteriors rather than flimsy plastic. I also plugged and unlugged them several times to wanted to see if they kept sturdy.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Steve Hogarty is a technology journalist at The Independent. Steve has more than 10 years’ experience writing about the latest gadgets, from laptops to smartphones and everything in between.
As a busy journalist handling sensitive videos, images, and copy, he has years of experience using USBs and other external storage devices. His testing of peripherals and accessories such as USB sticks takes into account everything from affordability and performance to security features and durability.
The best USB sticks for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Kingston XS2000: £59.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best budget buy – Kingston datatraveler microduo 3C: £12.50, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for capacity – Seagate ultra compact: £97.39, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for portable security – Kingston ironkey vault privacy 50C: £49.30, Kingston.com
1Kingston XS2000
- Best: USB flash drive overall
- Capacities: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB
- Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2x2
- Connector: USB-C cable
- Size: 69.54mm x 32.58mm x 13.5mm
- Why we love it
- Fast transfer speeds
- Compact design
- Take note
- More expensive than traditional USB sticks
- Requires a cable
While the XS2000 might not fit the classic ‘stick’ silhouette you'd normally associate with a USB drive, this compact external SSD is just as portable and pocket-sized. Utilising USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, it manages whip-fast transfer speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, making it suitable for quickly transferring high-resolution image libraries and 8K video edits.
Storage options range from 500GB (12p per GB) to 4TB (7p per GB), and the XS2000 comes with the high-speed USB-C to USB-C cable needed to reach the fastest read and write speeds. The casing is a sturdy-feeling metal, but there’s also a ruggedised rubber sleeve to protect it from knocks when on the go.
2Kingston datatraveler microduo 3C
- Best: Budget USB stick
- Capacities: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
- Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1
- Connector: USB-A and USB-C
- Size: 29.94mm x 16.60mm x 8.44mm
- Why we love it
- Compact
- Dual USB-C and USB-A connection
- Take note
- Slower transfer speeds than some other options
This impressively tiny drive neatly packs both types of USB connection into one compact, swivel-capped body. It’s small enough to live on a keyring unnoticed until that moment you suddenly need it, ready to bridge the gap between your phone, tablet, PC and older tech.
While its small capacity and dawdling speed mean it won’t be your first choice for regularly transferring gigabytes of 4K video, it’s convenient for everyday tasks such as moving documents, photos or presentations between devices. It’s cheap too, the 64GB model can often be picked up for less than £10.
3Seagate ultra compact SSD
- Best: USB stick for capacity
- Capacities: 1TB, 2TB
- Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2
- Connector: USB-C
- Size: 70mm x 20.4mm x 12.5mm
- Why we love it
- Fast read and write speeds
- Sturdy and durable design
- Take note
- Expensive
Seagate’s first SSD stick is available with a whopping 2TB capacity. You’ll find similarly sized sticks online, sure, but none from such a trusted brand in digital storage.
The USB 3.2 Gen2 interface gives the stick 1,000MB/s read and write speeds, which is much faster than traditional USB sticks, but middling for an external SSD. The real innovation here is the size, though. The Ultra Compact is just about small enough to go on a keyring, and comes in a rugged metal casing with optional rubber sleeve for added protection. The sleeve adds a bit of bulk and makes the USB-C connection snug with certain ports, but means the ultra connect is rated to survive 3m drops. It’s also IP54 dust- and water-resistant, which is something most USB sticks don’t offer.
4Kingston datatraveler max
- Best: Value USB stick
- Capacities: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2
- Connector: USB-A or USB-C
- Size: 82.17mm x 22mm x 9.02mm
- Why we love it
- Great value
- Fast, SSD-like performance
- Take note
- Plastic casing feels a bit cheap
Another super-speedy SSD masquerading as a USB stick, this model offers the best cost-per-gigabyte of any stick I’ve tested. You’ll find the 1TB version on Amazon for around £80, which works out to about 8p per gigabyte. Performance is SSD-like, with read speeds of up to 1000MB/s and write speeds of 900MB/s, far outpacing classic USB sticks.
This stick uses a sliding clamshell design to reveal a USB-A or USB-C connector (depending on the option you go for), and a keyring loop for popping it on your keys. While the plastic casing feels, well, plastic-y, the overall construction is lightweight and relatively compact for a large-capacity drive.
5SanDisk extreme pro
- Best: Everyday USB flash drive
- Capacities: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1
- Connector: USB-A
- Size: 11mm x 21mm x 71mm
- Why we love it
- Fast for a traditional USB stick
- Retractable connection
- Take note
- Optional encryption is basic
A super-fast and compact USB stick available in capacities up to an impressive 1TB, this USB drive can read and write at speeds of 380MB/s, thanks to its USB 3.2 interface. Its sturdy construction is designed to survive everything your pocket can chuck at it, with a sliding mechanism used to safely hide the USB-A connector away when you’re not using it.
You get optional encryption and data recovery software included, though, if you’re at all concerned about your files falling into the wrong hands, it’s worth looking at a USB stick that’s more focused on security.
6Kingston ironkey vault privacy 50C
- Best: USB stick for portable security
- Capacities: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
- Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1
- Connector: USB-A or USB-C
- Size: 77.92mm x 21.94mm x 12mm
- Why we love it
- Enterprise-grade hardware encryption
- Multiple admin passwords convenient for businesses
- Take note
- Better security options available
For enterprise-grade security in a more-familiar USB stick format, the 50C is one of the best solutions you’ll find. Plug it in and you’ll be presented with a software security layer on your machine, which lets you access encrypted data on the stick. This software doesn’t need installing, and the option of multiple passwords makes it useful for admin access in a business setting.
More secure than cloud storage for the simple fact that your encrypted data remains under your direct control, the 50C is a worthwhile option for professionals or companies that regularly handle sensitive files. Capacity ranges from 16GB to 512GB, with options for USB-A (32GB, £70.66, Amazon.co.uk) and USB-C (32GB, £80.29, Amazon.co.uk).
7SanDisk 'Fortnite'
- Best: USB stick for teens
- Capacities: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
- Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1
- Connector: USB-A
- Size: 59.94mm x 20.07mm x 8.89mm
- Why we love it
- Fun design
- Exclusive 'Fortnite' in-game wrap
- Good price
- Take note
- Read speeds are tame at 130MB/s
For fans of Fortnite, this Peely-themed USB stick is more than just a game decal slapped on a regular old USB stick – it also bags you an exclusive in-game wrap, so your teammates will know you’re packing somewhere between 64GB and 256GB of storage on your person.
Beyond the fun styling, this is an average and affordable little USB stick from one of the most trusted names in digital storage. Read speeds are tame at 130MB/s, but that’s enough for the relatively low capacities on offer.
8SanDisk ultra dual drive luxe USB type-C
- Best: Stylish USB stick
- Capacities: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1
- Connector: USB-A and USB-C
- Size: 44.41mm x 12.1mm x 8.6mm
- Why we love it
- Premium all-metal construction
- Versatile dual USB-C and USB-A connections
- Take note
- Transfer speeds are average
Encased in a slick all-metal body, this drive feels decidedly more premium than your average plastic stick. This model has both USB-C and USB-A connectors. It uses a swivel design to protect both ends of the stick, and it’s one of the neatest flash drives I tested.
Performance-wise, the 400MB/s transfer speeds means it’s perfectly nippy for transferring photos, documents and even moderately sized video files, without testing your patience. While it can’t beat dedicated external SSDs in a race, its strength lies in its convenience and versatility. If you’re constantly straddling the USB-C and USB-A divide and appreciate a bit of style with your storage, this is a smart choice.
9Kingston ironkey vault privacy 80
- Best: For overall security
- Capacities: 960GB, 1.92TB, 3.84TB, 7.68TB
- Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1
- Connector: USB 3.2 Gen 1 C-to-C cable, USB 3.2 Gen 1 C-to-A cable
- Size: 122.5mm x 84.2mm x 18.5mm
- Why we love it
- Robust security credentials
- OS-independent hardware encryption
- Take note
- Touchscreen interface can be fiddly
- Expensive
This is a pocketable digital fortress. The bulkiest of the drives I tested, this external SSD uses platform-independent hardware encryption managed with a built-in colour touchscreen. This means all the security smarts are handled directly on the drive itself, which can only be unlocked with your passcode.
The drive employs robust XTS-AES 256-bit encryption powered by a Common Criteria EAL5+ certified secure microprocessor – essentially, it's secure to very high industry standards, and more than secure enough for personal and professional use. There are some clever security features here too, such as randomised letter placement to prevent finger smudges revealing your code. Optionally, you can have the drive delete its contents after too many login attempts.
Transfer speeds are average, taking a backseat to security features, and the touchscreen may be too compact for some fingers, but competitive pricing makes the 80 a good choice for anyone who prioritises their data privacy. Just bear in mind that this all comes at a high price point.
What is the best USB flash drive?
Choosing the best USB flash drive depends on what you’ll be using it for. For sheer speed and impressive capacity in a truly pocketable form, the Kingston XS2000 external SSD is hard to beat, effortlessly handling massive high-resolution files and 8K video.
However, if you're after fast performance without quite such a dent in your wallet, the SanDisk extreme pro offers fantastic value and fast transfer speeds, making it a top choice for everyday use.
