Buy now £89.99, Swann.com

Weight: 228g

228g Power: Battery powered

Battery powered Video: 1080p

1080p Field of View: 180 degrees

180 degrees Dimensions: 20 x 7.5 x 21 (cms)

Battery life

One of the first questions that can often come up when using devices of this nature is how long the battery will last. Swann claims that the camera can last from three to six months on one charge – but we think this isn’t realistic. With normal usage, in an outdoor setting with a fair bit of recording and operation from people coming and going, we think you’d be looking to charge the unit every month at the very least.

Features

As you’d expect, the 1080p camera is of good enough quality in terms of high-definiton to make out people and activity, but from such a small device don’t expect filmmaking quality or capabilities.

It’s good enough for casual use, however, and we especially liked the fact that a microSD slot allows you to save recorded footage locally for free. This is a big plus for more beginner or novice users, and allows the camera to stay affordable as there’s no need to purchase a perhaps prohibitive monthly subscription to a cloud service. If you do need cloud backup, you get seven days for free, which is a nice touch.

Read more: 8 best security cameras for peace of mind

The other features that stand out are notably the excellent 180-degree viewing angle and its ability to be put outside given its water and weatherproof abilities. The field of view is very good indeed and we were impressed by how much the camera picked up, allowing you to squeeze it into smaller spaces such as front porches, for instance.

If you do need to put it outside, Swann claims excellent weatherproofing and it has been designed to work all year round, in different temperatures and come rain or snow. Again, for the price, a reassuring feature that some other cameras don’t have.

Integrations and Apps

The standard Swann app that’s downloaded when you install the package can send push notifications to your mobile device and also allows you to manage the camera on the move.

Much like many of the video doorbells on the market at the moment, there’s two-way audio, so you can speak to whoever’s at your door. Swann’s TrueDetect system automatically senses movement and heat in the range of the camera, and starts recording – you can also access these through the app as well. Swann also claims face recognition for up to ten people, but unfortunately, we couldn’t get this system to work properly.

Read more: Blink vs Ring: Which doorbell camera system is best?

Indeed, some people claim there have been issues with the app’s reliability and performance, with crashes and bugs affecting its usability, but we didn’t find any serious issues. That being said, the navigation and interface is perhaps not as slick as some of the more expensive options in the home security world.

Additions and Add-ons

One beneficial thing about buying into a simple setup from a well respected and well-known manufacturer like Swann is that you have access to a wide range of accessories, additions and add-ons after you’ve installed the initial system. We’d be tempted by the solar panels that you can wire up, meaning you’ll never need to charge the device again.

There are hundreds of ways of expanding the setup too with Swann’s array of security cameras and devices, meaning you can get a fully protected home with just a few added and linked products.