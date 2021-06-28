Toothbrushes have come a long way, and with an array of electric models available, getting your teeth squeaky clean has never been easier.

Many electric toothbrushes come with multiple heads, fast-charging docking stations and watertight designs, and are pressure-sensitive to reduce any damage to delicate gums.

They also often don’t come cheap, with many costing £400 or more. However, we’ve spotted some huge deals across big-name brands including Oral-B, Philips, Spotlight Oral Care and more.

Some have savings of over £200 and, to help you navigate the biggest discounts, we’ve rounded up the best savings you’ll find online.

Whether you have super sensitive teeth and need a gentle device, or are hoping to bag a bargain for less than £50, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for the best electric toothbrush deals.

Philips Sonicare protective clean 5100L: Was £179.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

A device you can trust, this Philips toothbrush was awarded the best buy in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes.

“This brush really hits the sweet spot between delivering the most useful advances in toothbrush tech at a really good price,” our reviewer said. They noted that it has just three brushing modes which is “practically basic these days when some of the more expensive brushes pack in seven and upwards”. However, the “clean”, “white” and “gum care” modes cover the range of gum and teeth sensitivities, so you will be able to find the right mode for your mouth.

Buy now

Foreo issa 2: Was £149, now £104.30, Feelunique.com

Landing a spot in our review of the best electric toothbrushes, our writer noted that this model has “silicone bristles, which combine with polymer to target stubborn plaque, while being kinder to sensitive gums”. They added that the issa 2 “packs a punch”. It currently has 20 per cent off, but if you still need some more convincing, read our review of Foreo’s issa 2 electric toothbrush.

Buy now

Waterpik sonic-fusion professional: Was £166.90, now £109, Amazon.co.uk

If you suffer from gum disease, chances are you’re already under advice from your dentist to make sure that you floss, but if you’re looking for a quick solution, opt for this two-in-one flossing toothbrush, which featured in our guide to the best electric toothbrush.

For the price, you also get an ergonomic brush – which is surprising considering that the handle houses “two different technologies”, noted our writer. “There is a two-minute timer and three cleaning modes – brush, floss or brush and floss – with the latter giving your teeth a robust clean and going some way to stop you feeling guilty for never flossing.”

Buy now

Oral-B genius x luxe edition with artificial intelligence electric toothbrush: Was £359.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a whopping 67 per cent discount on this high-end toothbrush from the pros at Oral-B, which means a saving of £240. If the money you’ll save doesn’t convince you, it also has a number of impressive features. It’s designed with artificial intelligence that tracks your brushing and spots where you might have missed and even offers personalised feedback. There’s a gum-pressure sensor, too, so it will slow down and alert you if you’re brushing too hard. It comes with four brush heads, a battery with up to two weeks of charge, a smart USB travel case that can charge your brush and phone, and a charging station.

Buy now

Philips Sonicare Series 7900 advanced whitening toothbrush: Was £300, now £120, Boots.com

Hoping to brush your way to pearly whites? Philips has just the toothbrush for you. If you want more than just a whitening toothpaste, this pink model claims to remove seven times more plaque than a manual brush, and adapts to your teeth’s needs with a “brushsync” system that selects the best mode for your teeth. It comes with three brush heads – and will alert you when they need replacing – along with a USB travel charging case to make it as portable as possible when you travel. Not to mention it currently has £180 off.

Buy now

Fairywill sonic toothbrush: Was £26.99, now £18.69, Amazon.co.uk

Voted best for sensitive teeth by Amazon reviewers thanks to its lightweight and inexpensive design, if you’re looking for something more gentle, look no further. Suitable for adults and children aged eight and above, it boasts 40,000 micro-brushes per minute, with a two-minute smart timer and reduced noise, so you won’t wake anyone up when using it before bed or early in the morning.

Buy now

Oral-B genius 8000 electric toothbrush: Was £280, now £112, Very.co.uk

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a toothbrush brand with as many electric options as Oral-B and this genius 8000 model has a huge discount of £168. While leaving your teeth feeling squeaky clean thanks to its positive detection technology that guides you as you clean, it also protects your gums simultaneously by alerting you if you’re brushing too hard. Additionally, you can replace the brush heads with most of the Oral-B brush range, as they’re almost all compatible.

Buy now

Spotlight Oral Care sonic electric toothbrush: Was £110, now £88, Boots.com

Save a tidy £22 on this electric toothbrush while snagging yourself a toothbrush upgrade for less than £100. It claims to be as gentle as a manual brush with all the deep-cleaning benefits of an electric style, making it ideal for those who have never used an electric model before. Making quick work of removing plaque and discolouration, it’s designed for two minutes of brushing twice a day and claims to be an unfussy one to get to grips with.

Buy now

Oral-B Pro 3 3000 electric rechargeable toothbrush: Was £99.99, now £40, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re shopping on a budget but won’t be scrimping on quality, this toothbrush has everything you need, all currently for less than £50. There are two modes to pick from, daily clean and sensitive, to break down plaque to leave your teeth looking whiter with regular use, and a gum pressure sensor to help you maintain the optimum brushing speed. This kit comes with two brush heads, a charger, a li-ion battery with up to two weeks of charge and a portable travel case.

Buy now

For more oral care essentials, read our guide to the best electric toothbrushes that keep teeth healthy, bright and pearly white

