Google rolls out free AI software upgrade to Chromebook laptops

Google is bringing Gemini AI to its Chromebook Plus range, starting today (28 May) with new laptops from HP and Acer. HP has the Chromebook plus x360 (£349.99, HP.com) and plus 14 (£179.99, HP.com). Acer, meanwhile, has the Chromebook plus 514 (£399, Very.co.uk) and the plus spin 714 (£549, Very.co.uk), which currently has £150 off at Very.

The update adds a raft of AI features to existing Chromebooks, including the previously Pixel-exclusive Magic Editor for Google Photos, which lets you erase and move subjects around in pictures.

The Gemini update will also allow users to quickly drop in AI-generated text when writing, create new wallpapers and generate video call backgrounds on the fly.

All of the big tech companies are doubling down on their AI features this year. Last week, Microsoft announced a slew of AI updates to its Surface range of laptops and tablets. Apple is expected to jump on the AI bandwagon when it announces the iPhone 16 in September.

Google is giving all new Chromebook Plus owners 12 months of free access to its Google One AI Premium plan, which includes the most advanced version of the Gemini large language model. Usually priced at £18.99 per month, the plan also bags you two terabytes of Google Drive storage.

If you’re looking to snap up a Chromebook, keep reading.

Acer Chromebook plus spin 714: Was £699, now £549, Very.co.uk

( Acer )

The Acer Chromebook plus spin 714 is the follow-up to one of our best Chromebooks and runs on the newest 13th-gen Intel processor. It impresses with its 360-degree hinge, which lets you effectively turn the laptop into a tablet.

While a folded laptop is never going to be as convenient as a true tablet, the ability to work in different ways, or to sit it standing upright on a table while you watch a movie, makes a huge difference. The spin 714 comes with a stylus included, plus a free trial of Adobe Creative Suite, so it’s ideal for creative work.

