When it comes to wireless earbuds, there’s really nothing quite as good as Apple’s AirPods Pro. There’s a reason why I choose them as my go-to headphones – great noise-cancelling, spectacular sound and, oh boy, are they comfortable, but they don’t come cheap.

Right now, the second-generation AirPods Pro will set you back almost £200 at most retailers. However, I’ve just spotted this absolutely bonkers deal on the first-generation AirPods Pro from WHSmith, of all places, which has just reduced the first-generation AirPods to just £139 as part of its clearance sale.

While most retailers stopped selling the first-generation AirPods Pro in 2022 when the second-generation model came out, WHSmith seemingly still has boxes of them, and it’s finally reduced them to clear, making it quite honestly the very best time to pick up a pair if you’ve been eyeing some up.

The high street retailer even has free delivery if you don’t have a WHSmith near you. I’ve got all the details below on why everyone needs these buds in their cart.

Apple AirPods Pro: Was £239, now £139, Whsmith.co.uk

The first-generation Apple AirPods Pro are still some of the best wireless earbuds that Apple has made. They feature good noise-cancellation and a handy transparency mode to let in outside noise, as well as a customisable fit thanks to three different flexible silicone ear tips.

As for sound? That’s really good, too. “They have a lovely, warm sound to them, beautifully balanced across the register,” David RS Taylor said in his review for The Independent. “Apple’s adaptive EQ automatically tunes low and mid frequencies to the shape of your ear, which kicks in the longer you listen.

What I really love about the AirPods Pro is how easily they connect to all your Apple devices. Whenever a call comes through to my iPhone and I’m using my AirPods with my Mac, the audio will re-route to my iPhone to take the call, and then switch back to my Mac, where I was listening to music once I’ve hung up. It’s seamless, and so well integrated into the Apple ecosystem.

But what’s the difference between the two AirPods models? I’ve tested them both, and you aren’t missing out on much by opting for the first-generation model. The main difference is that the 2nd-generation AirPods Pro case features a U1 chip and has an integrated speaker, letting you locate it using Find My. You also have volume controls on the earbuds itself, which is something you don’t have on the first-generation model. Active noise cancellation and sound are also moderately better, but not mind-blowingly so.

For £60 less than the second-generation model, this is the best deal I’ve ever seen on the AirPods Pro. At £139, they’re currently cheaper than the third-generation AirPods, which don’t even have active noise cancellation. I’m telling everyone, and they’re snapping them up.

