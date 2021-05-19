A decent laptop is an essential piece of kit for most students, and lately, the rise of remote learning has made finding the best model even more important. But with an ever-growing selection of hardware to choose from, how can you be sure you’re making the right choice?

Whether you need a MacBook that can handle demanding tasks, or a Windows laptop powerful enough for jotting down notes, writing assignments and firing off emails, you’ll want a device that’s durable, has an all-day battery life, and won’t become obsolete before the end of term.

If you’re a biology undergrad running simulations in your spare time, your minimum specs will look a little different to someone writing up assignments and browsing reference materials online. No matter the kind of work you need to do, there are great deals to be had on laptops at both ends of the scale.

To help you find a machine to suit your budget and needs, we’ve pulled together the best student laptop deals available today. These discounted laptops tend to be last year’s models reduced to clear, but with often marginal performance differences from one generation to the next, there are some fantastic deals to be found.

We’ve included deals on two-in-one laptops that can be used as tablets, as well as student laptops suited to extra-curricular and multimedia tasks like gaming and streaming entertainment. Many of these offers are time limited or available while stocks last, so check back regularly for the newest discounts on big-brand laptops for students.

Apple MacBook air 13in (2020): Was £999, now £879, Ao.com

Apple’s range of laptops recently received an across-the-board performance boost thanks to the introduction of the new Apple M1 processor. Now that hardware update is filtering down into discounted MacBook air devices, bringing much-improved processing speeds at cheaper prices.

“Slim, lightweight and beautifully designed, the MacBook air takes portability and usability to the next level,” said our reviewer, who praised this laptop’s usefulness for study and productivity. “The new Apple M1 processor is extremely powerful, making this laptop speedy and efficient.”

Microsoft surface laptop 3: Was £999, now £795, Microsoft.com

The best deals on laptops are always to be found precisely one generation behind the latest model, and this surface laptop is no exception. The remaining stock of the entry-level, 13.5in configuration of 2019’s most stylish Windows laptop is reduced to clear at the Microsoft Store.

It’s still a lightning-fast and streamlined device with a stunning display and a luxurious Alcantara finish. The surface laptop 3 is more than capable of churning through any task you throw at it.

Huawei matebook 14 AMD 2020: Was £749, now £629, Very.co.uk

The Huawei matebook 14 is a powerhouse laptop with a modern chassis that, if you defocus your eyes slightly, could be mistaken for an Apple product. But this is no knockoff – the matebook is one of the best Windows 10 laptops around, with a taller 3:2 ratio display that’s perfect for productivity.

Our reviewer loved the matebook’s performance. “The Huawei matebook 14 2020 AMD is perfect for students who will benefit from high processing power. It is sturdy and strong – albeit a little heavy compared to its very sleek design.”

Dell inspiron 15: Was £889, now £678, Dell.com

The previous generation Dell inspiron 15 packs an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and a relatively capacious 512GB SSD. Coupled with its superb keyboard and rugged design, it’s an ideal laptop for students in search of a sub-£700 laptop that will outlast their course.

The Dell inspiron 15 appears in our list of the best laptops for students. “With a huge display and full-sized numeric keyboard, this laptop is comfortable and easy to use,” said our reviewer. “For a mid-range laptop, this has everything you need.”

Asus flip C436 14in 2 in 1 Chromebook: Was £999, now £699, Currys.co.uk

Chromebooks have a reputation for being underpowered, but the Asus flip C436 turns that stereotype on its head. This is a slim and stylish convertible laptop running Google’s own Chrome operating system. That means you can’t install Windows or Mac OS software, but if you just need a browser-style Android device to work on and easily carry around with you, the C436 is an unbeatable prospect at this price.

Asus zenbook 14 UX425JA: Was £699, now £549, Currys.co.uk

A super portable device that squeezes a lot of performance out of its slim profile, the Asus zenbook 14 is perfect for students in search of a laptop with a battery that lasts all day. Under the hood the specs aren’t much to crow about – the range has since been refreshed with a newer and faster processor – but unless you fancied playing a round of Call of Duty on the thing, the zenbook 14 has more than enough power for your needs.

HP pavilion x360 14in 2 in 1 laptop: Was £479, now £399, Currys.co.uk

A hybrid laptop specced for day to day work rather than anything too intensive on its processors, the HP Pavilion x360 is the ideal student companion. The 360-degree hinge allows you to fold the keyboard around fully, transforming the device into a convenient tablet. You can also use the keyboard to prop the screen up during presentations or when watching Netflix at the kitchen table. The x360’s integrated Bang & Olufsen speakers also make this a great laptop for music, entertainment, and watching bad movies in bed with a hangover.

HP pavilion 13-an1007na: Was £849, now £669, Johnlewis.com

This 13.3in HP pavilion laptop is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and has a modest 8GB of memory, which opens up a world of opportunities for procrastination. As well as handling any writing assignments with ease, the mid-range HP pavilion can comfortably run low-end games and other CPU-intensive tasks. It looks and sounds great too: Bang & Olufsen speakers deliver rich audio, while the full HD display is bright, colourful and crisp.

