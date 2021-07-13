Sound the alarm! Ring the bells! Alert grandma! Black Friday has arrived, uh… four months early. If you’re Dell, at least. There are currently tons of laptops, gaming laptops, monitors and desktop computers available at heavily discounted prices.

That’s right, despite it still being summer, the computer manufacturer has kicked off its “Black Friday in July” shopping extravaganza, which will last for a week and end on the 19th.

We’ve hand-picked a few of the best deals below, which include everything from the Alienware area-51m R2 (Was £3,849, now £2,278.14, Dell.com) to the Dell XPS 15 9500 (Was £2,029, now £1,629, Dell.com). Just be aware that you might have to enter another promo code at checkout to get the maximum saving on your purchase. For a full list of everything on sale at Dell, have a look at the company’s gaming deals, laptop deals and desktop deals.

If you aren’t in the market for a Dell or Alienware laptop, why not have a look at our round-up of the best laptop deals in July? We update it regularly with new deals as and when we find them.

But for those scrumptious Dell savings, continue reading below. Some products have been slashed by up to 45 per cent.

Read more:

Gaming laptop deals

Alienware area-51m R2: Was £3,849, now £2,278.14, Dell.com

(Alienware)

This 17.3in UHD Alienware gaming laptop is a powerful machine, kitted out with eye-tracking tech, a 10-core i9-10900K CPU, an Nvidia RTX 2080 super GPU and a massive 32GB of DDR4 RAM. On top of the existing Black Friday in July saving, you can get an extra 14 per cent off with the code “AW14”, giving you a whopping, grand-total saving of £1,590.

Buy now

Alienware m17 R3: Was £2,499.01, now £1,547.15, Dell.com

(Alienware)

This is a full-HD 17.3in gaming laptop with a 300Hz refresh rate from Alienware. It’s not as powerful as the R2 above, but it’s still an impressive machine. It’s powered by an 8-core i7 10875H CPU and an RTX 2070 GPU. You get 32GB of DDR4 RAM. Again, use “AW14” at checkout for the maximum £971.85 saving.

Buy now

Dell XPS deals

Dell XPS 15 9500: Was £2,029, now £1,629, Dell.com

(Dell)

Dell’s XPS 15 is fast and powerful, and features in our round-up of the best high-end laptops. Our reviewer said that it has an “attractive design and immersive 15.6in display which is particularly inviting for video games”. That said, it’s not a dedicated gaming laptop and is much more versatile. “The huge SSD storage (1TB) means there’s plenty of space for all your files and programs,” our reviewer added. Use the code “SAVE14” for the full discount.

Buy now

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: Was £1,569, now £1,332.15, Dell.com

(Dell)

The 11th-gen version of this laptop featured in our round-up of the best lightweight laptops, but the new XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop has a much bigger saving, and of course, it’s better. It’s powered by an Intel i7-1165G7 processor and has a 13.4in full-HD touch display, transforming into a tablet if you so desire. Use the code ”SAVE14” at checkout for an extra 14 per cent discount.

Buy now

Dell and Alienware monitor deals

Dell 27in SE2722H monitor: Was £204, now £139.19, Dell.com

(Dell)

While our pick for the best Dell monitor in our round-up of the best monitors isn’t on sale, the Dell 27in SE2722H is. It’s a full-HD 1080p monitor with up to 75Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by AMD FreeSync technology, giving you tear-free visuals. The bezels are slim, and you can tilt it to get just the right angle. Add the code “UKSUPER13” at checkout for the full saving.

Buy now

Alienware 27in AW2720HFA monitor: Was £501.62, now £315.19, Dell.com

(Alienware)

If you want a monitor that’s truly for gaming, the Alienware 27 might fit the bill. This one has a native refresh rate of up to 240Hz, giving you the precision and speed you need to own some noobs. It has a 1ms response time, providing fast, responsive gameplay without any blurring.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Dell and other tech offers, try the links below:

For more, why not have a look at our round-up of the best laptop deals in July

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.