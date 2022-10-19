Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The cost of graphics cards is finally coming down, and a new range of Nvidia cards is on its way, which means it’s easier than ever to find a great deal on a decently powerful gaming laptop.

Case in point: right now, you can pick up the excellent Lenovo ideapad gaming 3 for an impressive £599.97 at electronics retailer Box – that’s a giant saving of £200.

Gaming laptops such as the Lenovo ideapad gaming 3 were among some of the most popular purchases during last week’s Prime Day sale event, and every year they’re some of the hottest tickets during Black Friday.

Even though it’s the most affordable card in the 30-series range, seeing an RTX 3050 gaming laptop drop below £600 is rare. Right now, this is the best deal you’ll find on any laptop packing one of the latest Nvidia graphics cards.

If you’re looking for something even faster or less gamey, take a look at our list of the best laptops, which includes the Razer blade 15 (£1,761.99, Amazon.co.uk) – a blisteringly powerful machine with a four-figure price tag to match.

Read more:

Lenovo ideapad gaming 3: Was £799.99, now £599.97, Box.co.uk

(Lenovo)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GPU: RTX 3050 4GB

RTX 3050 4GB Display: 15.6in Full HD 120Hz

15.6in Full HD 120Hz Memory: 8GB

8GB Storage: 512GB

The Lenovo ideapad gaming 3 is a fantastic gaming laptop powered by the RTX 3050 GPU – the entry-level model in the most recent series of graphics cards from Nvidia. That means you’re getting a device with Nvidia’s fancy new AI features, such as DLSS and ray tracing, which, when paired with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and 8GB of RAM, offers great gaming performance on the go.

Even at full price, the Lenovo ideapad gaming 3 is known for walking the line between affordability and power. The RTX 3050 model will comfortably run new releases at 60fps and 1,080px, while the display is capable of hitting refresh rates of up to 165Hz in older releases or at lower quality settings.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on consoles and other tech offers, try the links below:

Introduce more savvy tech to your home with the best smart speakers