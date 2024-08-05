5 things we expect to see at the Made by Google event

Support truly

Google is hosting its annual Made by Google event next week (13 August), but thanks to a steady flow of leaks we already have a clear idea of what the tech giant is about to announce.

We know that Google is set to fully reveal the new Pixel 9 range, which this year will include a folding phone. The newest flagship has been thoroughly leaked online, with everything from images, specs, release date, colourways and pricing available for all to see.

Google got ahead of the leaks by officially announcing that it would unveil the Pixel 9 on 13 August, to save us from having to make pretend shocked faces when the phone shows up on stage.

But the company could have some other surprise announcements up its sleeve: there are rumours of a new pair of Pixel buds Pro earbuds, an updated Pixel Watch 3, and an expansion of the functionality of Google’s Gemini AI assistant.

We’ve rounded up the X biggest announcements we’re expecting to see at the Made by Google event.

Google Pixel 9

Confirmed to make its debut at Made by Google, the Pixel 9 will be the newest phone in Google’s series of flagship Android devices.

This year’s Pixel is getting a big redesign. Gone is the full-width camera bar, replaced by a more traditional camera island. The pill-shaped lens array is almost as wide as the phone and comprises a wide and ultrawide camera. Like last year’s phones, the Pro model includes a telephoto camera for long-distance shooting.

Leaked details suggest that Google will launch a smaller version of the Pixel 9 Pro this year, squeezing all of the features and functionality of the more advanced Pixel into a phone the size of the entry-level Pixel 9.

As you might expect, the Pixel 9 range will be the first to run on Google’s newest Tensor G4 processor. We have a full round-up of Pixel 9 rumours if you want to know more.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google launched its first-ever folding phone last year (called the Pixel Fold). While it had some rough edges – to be expected in a first-generation device – the Pixel Fold made it into our list of the best folding phones in 2024.

This year the phone has been rebranded the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and will launch alongside the Pixel 9 range. That means it should run on the Tensor G4 chipset, giving it a big performance boost over the original Pixel Fold. Rumours suggest the main display will be 8in while the cover screen will measure 6.3in.

Google Pixel Watch 3

open image in gallery The Pixel Watch 2 launched in 2023 with improved battery life ( Google )

Google hasn’t officially mentioned the Pixel Watch 3 but alleged renders of the new wearable have appeared in leaked images online.

If the leaks turn out to be accurate, the Pixel Watch 3 will come in two sizes for the first time: 41mm and 45mm. Both sizes will feature a brighter 2,000 nits display, high-resolution, thinner bezels, longer-lasting 24-hour battery life and faster charging.

A leaked specs sheet also mentions “advanced running metrics” on the Pixel Watch 3, suggesting that we could see some improvements to workout tracking.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

open image in gallery The Pixel Buds Pro launched in 2022 ( Google )

While there have been no official teasers or announcements on this front, there are rumours Google will announce a next-generation pair of the Pixel Buds Pro alongside the Pixel 9 series on 13 August.

Leaked images of a reportedly now-deleted product page show a similar egg-shaped charging case and in-ear bud design. Like the original Pixel Buds Pro, the wireless earbuds are reported to arrive in a range of vibrant colours: codenamed raspberry, mojito, porcelain and haze.

Android 15 (and more Gemini AI features)

Google has gradually been improving its on-device Gemini AI experience in recent months, and it’s expected that we’ll see even more functionality announced as part of the imminent Android 15 operating system update.

The AI-powered assistant is now better at handling tasks like smart home controls, and leaks have suggested that Gemini AI on Pixel 9 will be able to do things like remember event details and recall things you’ve previously viewed on your phone, like gift ideas and travel plans.

There are also reports that the Magic Editor tool will get closer integration with Gemini AI, allowing you to change photos using voice commands, adding new backgrounds, moving people around the frame or even adding people who weren’t there.

