Meta Quest 2 reduced even further in flash sale
The newer Meta Quest 3 launched last year but now costs £260 more than the second-generation headset
The price of the Meta Quest 2 has been sliced, bringing the popular standalone VR headset down to just £199.
Launched in 2020, the second-generation Meta Quest was recently succeeded by the more advanced Meta Quest 3 (was £479.99, now £459.99, Amazon.co.uk), but it’s still an immersive and capable headset. At less than £200, the Meta Quest 2 is now an unmissable bargain for anyone looking to dip their toe into seamless, cable-free virtual reality.
The newer model gets a faster processor, thinner design, better mixed-reality passthrough and a sharper display, but both models play the same games and software, and both are still fully supported by Meta. That means, if you happen to fall utterly in love with VR gaming, you can carry over any games in your library to the Meta Quest 3, should you ever choose to upgrade.
We compared the Meta Quest 2 to the PlayStation VR2, and while Sony’s headset is the more advanced when it comes to gaming, we still rate the Quest for its ease of use and relatively low barrier to entry.
Meta Quest 2: Was £249, now £199, Amazon.co.uk
Securing the top spot in our review of the best VR headsets, we lauded the Meta Quest 2 as a “genuine breakthrough”. While it’s not the most technically advanced virtual-reality headset out there, it’s the first genuinely user-friendly one.
“You don’t need an expensive gaming PC to plug it into, and there are no snaking cables to trip over. Instead, you just slip it on, grab hold of the controllers, and are immediately immersed in a believable 3D space,” said our reviewer.
Currently reduced to its lowest-ever price, if you’re looking to invest in the VR headset, now’s the time to do it.
