The Oral-B iO5 electric toothbrush is reduced by more than 60%
One of Oral-B’s best electric toothbrushes now costs less than some of its budget-friendly models
Thinking of upgrading your electric toothbrush? Right now, you can treat your teeth to the Oral-B iO5 with a giant 64 per cent discount at Amazon.
The Oral-B iO5 didn’t make it into our list of the best electric toothbrushes, but only because it was edged out by the more sophisticated Oral-B iO6 and the cheaper Oral-B iO4. However, with its newly discounted price, the Oral-B iO5 comes highly recommended.
Whether your old toothbrush is looking a bit tired or you just fancy an upgrade, the Oral-B iO5 features a powerful motor, five brushing modes, teeth whitening and a travel case.
The iO range is the very top-end of Oral-B’s vast selection of electric toothbrushes, beating the Oral-B Pro series in terms of pure brushing power. Pressure sensors alert you when you’re scrubbing too hard, making it ideal for those with sensitive gums, and the oscillating brush head is designed to clean those hard-to-reach areas of your mouth.
Here’s how to get hold of the Oral-B iO5 deal at Amazon.
Oral-B iO5: Was £280, now £99.87, Amazon.co.uk
As with most electric toothbrushes, our usual pricing caveat applies here: the Oral-B iO5 is regularly discounted to half-price, meaning it’s usually possible to find this brush on sale for around £140.
But this time-limited discount knocks an additional chunk off the usual sale price, bringing the cost of this excellent electric toothbrush to less than £100. That means you can pick up one of Oral-B’s finest models for less than some of its most budget-friendly brushes.
The Oral-B iO5 features five brushing modes, one of which is specially designed for “whitening” teeth – this is actually a polishing mode designed to make your teeth shine, but it’s ideal for anyone who’s recently used a teeth whitening kit and wants to keep their smile whiter for longer.
You also get top-of-the-range features such as the Oral-B iO app, which lets you adjust the brush’s settings, using your phone. It also gives you performance reports and tracks your brushing habits.
