It’s been three years since the third-generation Oura ring first put smart rings on the map. Worn by everyone from Kim Kardashian to Prince Harry, Oura’s dominance was tested for the first time when Samsung launched its subscription-free Galaxy ring in July. Now, the company is hoping to keep hold of its users and increase its fanbase with the launch of the Oura ring 4.

The all-new Oura ring 4, which launches later this month, is thinner, lasts longer, and features a new smart sensing technology that makes it more accurate than ever before. Oura’s new smart sensing tech is tuned to the physiology of each wearer’s unique finger, with double the number of available signal pathways (18 instead of eight on the Oura ring 3).

The new smart sensing tech is always seeking out the best signal pathway to deliver the most accurate data. Oura says that this has led to a 30 per cent increase in the average SpO2 measurement overnight, a 15 per cent increase in the breathing disturbance index and, crucially, fewer gaps in the data when worn throughout the night and day, giving you more continuous, stable readings.

“It’s easy to create technology that works under optimal conditions, but that doesn’t reflect real life,” says Holly Shelton, chief product officer at Oura. “With smart sensing, Oura ring 4 accounts for ring rotation that naturally occurs with daily activities, as well as differences in finger anatomy, shape, BMI and skin tone.”

Beyond the new sensor technology, the Oura ring 4 is now made entirely from titanium, and the sensors are recessed into the interior of the ring. I got a first look at the Oura ring 4 last week, and it’s a lot more comfortable to wear, slimmer and feels smoother on the skin.

Coming in 12 different sizes (4-15) – up on the eight sizes on the Oura ring 3 – accommodating more users, the Our ring 4 is available in brushed silver, gold, rose gold, silver, stealth and an updated black finish. The latter now features a glossy, tungsten PVD coating for improved durability.

While Oura continues to face stiff competition from Samsung, and persistent rumours that Apple is developing a smart ring of its own continue to bubble away in the background, new features, a re-designed app and several years’ head start could give the Oura ring an edge over its rivals. Available to pre-order now, here’s everything you need to know about the Oura ring 4, with a full review coming soon.

Oura ring 4: From £349, Oura.com

open image in gallery I got a first look at the new Oura ring ( Alex Lee )

Width: 7.09mm

7.09mm Thickness: 2.8mm

2.8mm Weight: 3.3-5.5g

3.3-5.5g Sizes: 4-15

4-15 Finishes: Black, silver, gold, rose gold, brushed silver, stealth

Black, silver, gold, rose gold, brushed silver, stealth Battery: Up to eight hours

Up to eight hours Water resistance: Up to 100m

The Oura ring 4 is the company’s next-generation smart ring, and it’s the most precise smart ring yet. As well as looking sleek, Oura says the inner ring is made out of titanium, which helps with accuracy. The smart sensing technology ensures it will still collect accurate data even if it moves out of place by 30 degrees in either direction – something that my old Oura ring 3 used to do frequently when asleep.

But as well as improving accuracy, the smart sensing technology also helps to prolong the ring’s battery life. Because it’s always seeking out the best signal pathway, it’s using fewer resources, meaning you’ll be able to eke out eight days on the new Oura ring 4, compared to seven days on the Oura ring 3.

The new Oura ring 4 is also joined by a new and completely re-designed app. While the company is sticking with its subscription model, it has been going hard on updates since Samsung announced the Galaxy ring in 2023, giving users more value. It’s brought onboard 24 new features in the past year alone, including stress and resilience, women’s health, heart health and metabolic health. The new features and simpler-to-use app will be available to both Oura ring 3 and Oura ring 4 users.

open image in gallery The Oura ring 4 comes in six different finishes and 12 different sizes ( Alex Lee )

A new and improved automatic activity detection function automatically detects your heart rate and tracks heart rate zones across 40 different activities. The Galaxy ring, in comparison, only tracks runs and walks.

Stress tracking is also being enhanced. When your ring detects that you’re feeling particularly stressed, you can see what you were doing in terms of daily movements and activities, so you can see the potential causes of your stress spikes.

Women’s health is also getting a big update. Oura can already show insights into your cycle and pregnancy, but it can now show women their estimated fertile days, the chance of conception at that time and the detected day of ovulation, giving them more information about their chances of getting pregnant throughout their cycle.

open image in gallery There’s a new and improved Oura app that looks simpler and easier to understand ( Oura )

You’ll also be able to use upcoming features as part of Oura Labs, including the symptom radar, which detects if you if you’re getting sick before you realise yourself, and mealtime tracking, which uses AI to detect the food in your meals, map the time to your chronotype and show you how it can impact stress, sleep, and recovery. The AI Oura Advisor is also available if you need more personalized help.

Based on the new features, it seems like Oura wants to do everything that a smartwatch does, so you’ll still understand how your body ticks without having to look at a screen. Many of these features, for example, are available on smartwatches, and Oura is bringing them to its smart rings. Improved activity tracking, stress tracking and fertility tracking are bringing it ever closer to that dream. The only things we’re sad not to see are tap gesture support and NFC payments.

The Oura ring 4 in silver and stealth finishes start from £349; the black and brushed silver finishes start from £399; and the gold and rose gold finishes start from £499. Available to pre-order now, the Oura ring 4 launches on 15 October. Due to changes in design, Oura recommends re-sizing if you’re upgrading from an older model.

