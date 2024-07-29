Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

It’s been three years since the launch of the third-generation Oura ring, which took the smart ring market by storm, but tech moves fast, and the release of the Samsung Galaxy ring has thrown a spanner in the works for Oura.

Samsung increased production of the ring to one million units ahead of its launch earlier this week, anticipating high demand. While Oura has been releasing new features at breakneck speed ahead of the Samsung launch, it may also be about to drop a fourth-generation Oura smart ring.

According to a listing discovered by Android Authority, the fourth-generation Oura ring is weaving its way through certification, suggesting it could launch soon.

Just like the current-generation Oura ring, there appears to be two different models (going by model numbers OA11 and OA12) in the pipeline, implying there could be two styles once again (Oura currently offers “heritage” and “horizon” versions of its ring). Most of the certification details, however, relate to the OA11, which is expected to be the more expensive horizon equivalent.

Featuring the same flat design, without any bumps, it looks broadly similar to the third-generation model. The certification states the new models are the “Oura ring 4”, adding gold as an example colour and that the OA11 will come in sizes 7, 9, 13 and 15. The Oura ring currently comes in sizes 6 to 13, so there could be bigger sizes available for the newer rings.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for more rumours in the months ahead. While nothing’s currently confirmed, it will be interesting to see how the competition heats up, as more consumers get their fingers on the Galaxy ring, and competitors launch other smart rings. If you can’t wait for Oura’s next smart ring, the third-generation model is a solid piece of tech and leads the smart ring market.

Oura ring, generation 3: From £299, Oura.com

open image in gallery ( Oura )

Released in 2021, the generation three Oura Ring is the company’s most capable smart ring yet, with blood-oxygen monitoring, workout tracking, daytime heart-rate tracking and period-cycle predictions. “If you’re looking for a sleep tracker, activity tracker or just want to know as much as you can about your body, the third-generation Oura Ring will tick a lot of your boxes in one tiny package,” our writer said in their review. “With different coloured rings, it’s arguably more stylish than a Fitbit or Garmin.”

Buy now

Looking to track your sleep and well-being? Read our round-up of the best smart rings