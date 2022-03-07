If you cast your mind back to a phone you owned years ago, perhaps you think: “It didn’t look as cool as the latest iPhone, but the battery went on forever.”

Then smartphones arrived with all their versatility, working as a camera, music jukebox and video player as well as a wallet, satnav and social media tool. But all these functions make demands and as a result, phones suddenly had only a day’s power before the battery was flat – sometimes even less.

Thankfully, the so-called feature phones that predated the smartphone are still with us and now have more functions, especially if they feature 4G connectivity. And some smartphones are built with battery life to the fore, lasting more than a day, even if it’s nowhere near as long as the weeks of standby offered by smaller, simpler devices.

Here you’ll find the best smartphones for battery life as well as the coolest feature phones, which last rather longer.

You’ll notice one brand dominates this round-up: Nokia straddles the worlds of smartphones and feature phones, with many of its models offering outstanding battery life.

How we tested

We tested the phones here for ease of use, range of capabilities, camera quality and, above all, battery life. Companies have stated battery life, but we also tested to see how well they lived up to their claims by playing videos (if possible), making calls, checking social media and so on.

The best battery life phones for 2022 are:

Best overall – Nokia G21: £149.99, Nokia.com

