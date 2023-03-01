Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Interested in a deal on one the best phones of 2023? Well, you’re in luck: the 128GB Google Pixel 7 Pro is on sale at Amazon for £701, a £148 saving on its usual price.

That’s not the cheapest it’s been – we spotted the top-of-the-range Pixel phone price dip as low as £660 in the January sales – but it’s still a decent 17 per cent saving on an excellent and powerful device.

Only the obsidian colour is discounted as far as the 128GB model is concerned, but there’s a £100 discount on the the 256GB versions of the hazel and snow colours, bringing those down to £849.

In our Google Pixel 7 Pro review, we rated the camera as “the best of any phone we’ve tested”, though that crown has since passed to the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (£1,399, Amazon.co.uk).

There’s an even bigger saving on the smaller and cheaper Google Pixel 7 (was £599, now £488, Amazon.co.uk), which retains almost all of the features of the premium Pixel 7 Pro but lacks the larger phone’s telephoto lens and smoother 120Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Was £849, now £701, Amazon.co.uk

(Google)

The best smartphone Google makes packs in some impressive features, ranging from slick photo-editing, such as the ability to magically erase people from your photos, as well as adaptive battery management, live language translation and a host of clever Google Assistant abilities.

A significant improvement over the Pixel 6, the seventh-generation phone unlocks faster, takes better pictures, and has a battery life that can last several days in an emergency. With almost £150 off the price tag, this is one of the best phone deals today.

