The Google Pixel 7 Pro is discounted by almost £150 at Amazon right now

The deal sees the best phone Google makes reduced to £700, so long as you’ll take it in black

Steve Hogarty
Wednesday 01 March 2023 15:03
<p>You can also get the 256GB model with a discount of £100</p>

You can also get the 256GB model with a discount of £100

(The Independent)

Interested in a deal on one the best phones of 2023? Well, you’re in luck: the 128GB Google Pixel 7 Pro is on sale at Amazon for £701, a £148 saving on its usual price.

That’s not the cheapest it’s been – we spotted the top-of-the-range Pixel phone price dip as low as £660 in the January sales – but it’s still a decent 17 per cent saving on an excellent and powerful device.

Only the obsidian colour is discounted as far as the 128GB model is concerned, but there’s a £100 discount on the the 256GB versions of the hazel and snow colours, bringing those down to £849.

In our Google Pixel 7 Pro review, we rated the camera as “the best of any phone we’ve tested”, though that crown has since passed to the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (£1,399, Amazon.co.uk).

Read more: Google Pixel Watch review: The official-ish Android watch

There’s an even bigger saving on the smaller and cheaper Google Pixel 7 (was £599, now £488, Amazon.co.uk), which retains almost all of the features of the premium Pixel 7 Pro but lacks the larger phone’s telephoto lens and smoother 120Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Was £849, now £701, Amazon.co.uk

(Google)

The best smartphone Google makes packs in some impressive features, ranging from slick photo-editing, such as the ability to magically erase people from your photos, as well as adaptive battery management, live language translation and a host of clever Google Assistant abilities.

A significant improvement over the Pixel 6, the seventh-generation phone unlocks faster, takes better pictures, and has a battery life that can last several days in an emergency. With almost £150 off the price tag, this is one of the best phone deals today.

Buy now

