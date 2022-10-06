Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’re right in the middle of smartphone season, and after the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro last month, it’s now Google’s turn. The company has just unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro at its Made by Google event, and both devices are available to pre-order now.

The two phones were first teased at Google’s annual I/O developer conference in May, but we’ve just had our first proper look at the handsets at Google’s keynote event, and they’ll seem largely familiar to you if you currently own a Google Pixel 6.

The Google Pixel 7 pro features a 6.7in QHD display, with a variable 120Hz refresh rate, while the standard Google Pixel 7 has a smooth 6.3in 90Hz display that Google says is ideal for gaming and scrolling. It’s also slightly smaller than the 6.4in display of the Pixel 6.

The upgrades appear to be most noticeable in the camera array. There’s now a 5x optical zoom on the phone’s telephoto lens on the Pixel 7 pro, as well as 30x Super Res shots for better photos from further away. Of course, the phones feature new Google camera smarts as well, including cinematic blur.

Google also unveiled the new Pixel watch and announced that if you pre-order the Pixel 7 pro handset ahead of launch, you’ll receive the LTE smartwatch for free, worth an eye-popping £379. Below, we’ve rounded up the best pre-order deals available to buy now.

Read more:

Check Google Pixel 7 deals and availability below:

Best Google Pixel 7 handset deals in the UK

Google Pixel 7 pro, 128GB, free Pixel Watch: £849, Google.com – pre-order now

(Google)

Google is offering one of the best pre-order deals on the latest Pixel 7 pro. If you pre-order the handset between now and 17 October 2022, you’ll receive a free Google Pixel Watch LTE. The watch is worth £379 and will firmly sew you into the Google Pixel ecosystem.

The Google Pixel 7 pro comes in either snow, obsidian or hazel colourways and starts from £849 for the 128GB model.

Pre-order now

Google Pixel 7, 128GB, free Pixel buds pro: £599, Google.com – pre-order now

(Google)

Google isn’t leaving out those who want to pre-order the cheaper standard Google Pixel 7 either. If you pre-order the base model anytime between now and 17 October 2022, you’ll receive a pair of Google Pixel buds pro (worth £179) for free. “The Pixel buds pro are unbelievably comfortable, fit snugly and securely, are wonderful to control and the active noise cancellation is one of the best we’ve seen on a pair of wireless earbuds,” our writer said when they reviewed the Pixel buds pro earlier this year.

The Pixel 7 starts at £599 for the 128GB model. It’s available in snow, obsidian and lemongrass.

Pre-order now

Best Google Pixel 7 carrier deals in the UK

Most carriers are also offering up the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 pro with a free gift – either the Pixel Watch or the Pixel buds pro. We’re rounding up the best pre-order carrier deals on the Pixel 7 as they roll in, so keep checking back.

O2: Get the Google Pixel 7 pro starting from £40.75 per month for 2GB data and £30 up front. The standard Google Pixel 7 starts from £33.81 per month for 2GB data and £30 up front.

Google Pixel 7 price UK: How much does the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro cost?

The rumours were true! The handsets haven’t gone up in price after all, meaning they’re more competitive than ever. In the UK, the Google Pixel 7 pro costs £849 – the same price as the Pixel 6 pro. The standard Pixel 7 costs £599, which is the same price as the standard Pixel 6.

Read more: The Pixel 6a is a sub-£400 phone brimming with Google’s best features

That’s quite a difference when compared with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro, which both went up in price in the UK, compared with previous models. The base iPhone 14 went up by £70, taking it to a starting price of £849, while the iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max both received £150 price hikes, with the base pro model starting at £1,099.

