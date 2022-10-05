Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s only one day left until the Made by Google event kicks off in New York, where the tech giant is set to announce its new Pixel 7 line-up, as well as the Pixel Watch. But they’re not the only products we’ll be eyeing up tomorrow afternoon...

Google announced that it would also be unveiling some new Nest smart home products at the event. However, it apparently couldn’t wait to lift the lid on its newest Nest gizmos, because the company has just revealed the two latest Nest products in a blog post.

The company will be launching a new 2nd gen wired Nest doorbell, which replaces the current Nest hello (£229, Google.com), as well as a Nest wifi pro mesh router with wifi 6E. We’re expecting to hear more about the two devices during the event at 3pm tomorrow.

In a blog post, Google also detailed the updates it would be making to the Home app, which will feature new customisation and automisation settings, as well as information about the Matter smart home connectivity standard, which launched yesterday on 4 October.

Intrigued about the new Nest smart home products? We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the 2nd gen Nest doorbell (wired) and the Nest wifi pro mesh router including when and where you can pre-order them.

Read more:

Google Nest doorbell (wired), 2nd gen: $179.99/£159, Google.com – not available in the UK yet

(Google)

The 2nd gen Google Nest doorbell (wired), as its plainly named, is the long-awaited follow-up to the Nest hello and is a wired version of the Nest doorbell battery model (£179.99, Google.com), which has to be recharged. It looks just like the battery model, but it’s a little bit slimmer and a little shorter.

In specs terms, the Nest Hello actually has a higher resolution than the Nest doorbell (wired), featuring a 1600 x 1200 vs a 960 x 1280 resolution at 30 frames per second on the newer model. The Nest doorbell (wired) also has a 1.3MP colour sensor, as well as HDR imaging, plus it will still be able to capture a full body view with a 145-degree field of view.

You’ll also get alerts for packages, people, vehicles and animals. A Nest Aware subscription will give you the Nest’s Familiar Faces feature, which will tell you exactly who is at the door. You can also set up activity zones and quick alert responses.

Plus, you get a three-hour event history window for free – any longer than that and you’ll need a Nest Aware subscription, which gives you up to 60 days of video recordings triggered by events. Unlike the battery version, if you’ve got a Nest Aware Plus subscription, you’ll also be able to record 24/7. And it comes in four colours – snow, linen, fog and lemongrass

Google has confirmed with The Independent that the 2nd gen Nest doorbell (wired) will be coming to the UK, although there are no details on the price of the device or its release date just yet. You can currently buy it in the US for $179.99.

Buy now in the US

Google Nest wifi pro: £189.99, Google.com – pre-order now, available 27 October

(Google )

The Nest wifi pro is the company’s latest mesh router system. Over 60 per cent of the device is made from recycled materials and features a glossy finish.

The most notable feature is that it uses the tri-band wifi 6E protocol for faster speeds. The 6Ghz band is less crowded, something that Google says will lead to a faster and more direct connection, giving you double the speeds, as well as optimise connections so that higher bandwidth activities, such as streaming or video calls will be prioritised.

Google says that a single router will cover 2,200 square feet, and it also contains a built-in Thread router, which will help you connect smart home devices with a low power mesh. It will eventually double up as a Matter smart home device once the standard is fully rolled out.

Unlike the Nest doorbell (wired), the Nest wifi pro is available to pre-order in the UK now, with devices shipping out on 27 October. You can get it in either a pack of three (£379.99, Google.com) or on its own (£189.99, Google.com) and, once again, it comes in four different colours – snow, linen, fog and lemongrass.

Buy now

