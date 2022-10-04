Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

We’re right in the throes of smartphone season, and after the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro last month, now it’s Google’s turn. With the company’s event just around the corner, details surrounding the new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro are now coming in thick and fast.

The upcoming phones were first teased at Google’s annual I/O developer conference in May, but we’re about to get a proper look at the handsets this Thursday when Google hosts its keynote hardware event.

Leaks have already given us an idea of what to expect from the new Pixel phones, with the pro device predicted to feature a 6.7in display and the standard Pixel 7 a 6.3in display, as well as a QHD 120Hz and FHD 90Hz panel respectively.

More details on the flagship were then revealed in an unreleased 30-second Pixel 7 pro advert posted on Twitter. But we won’t get a full idea of what it can do until the handset is actually shown on stage.

Along with the new Pixel phones, Google will also unveil the Pixel watch and additions to its Google Nest smarthome portfolio. Interestingly, Google also revealed that all devices announced at the event on Thursday will be available to buy straight away. Below, we’ve rounded up how much the Google Pixel 7 and 7 pro could cost and what pre-order deals we could see on the big day.

Read more:

Google Pixel 7 price UK: How much could the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro cost?

(Google)

We won’t know how much the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 pro will cost until Thursday, but leaker Artem Russakovskii suggests that the Pixel 7 pro will cost $899 in the US – the same price as the Pixel 6 pro. Russakovskii also says that the standard Pixel 7 will cost $599, which is again the same price as the standard Pixel 6.

That’s not to say that the Google Pixel 7 won’t get a price hike in the UK, however. Take the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro, for example. While the cost of the handsets didn’t increase in the US, the base model went up by £70 in the UK, taking it to a starting price of £849. The iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max both received £150 price hikes, with the base pro model starting from £1,099.

Read more: The Pixel 6a is a sub-£400 phone brimming with Google’s best features

If the Pixel 7 pro costs the same as the Pixel 6 pro did at launch (£849, Google.com) and it goes up by £150 at most, it will cost just under £1,000, taking it to £999 – which is still cheaper than the iPhone 14 pro.

A £70 price hike over the Pixel 6 (£599, Google.com) will see the cost of the standard Google Pixel 7 cost £669, meaning that it will still be £200 cheaper than the base iPhone 14.

Of course, this is all conjecture for now. Google might decide to keep the prices the same in the UK and if it does, its handsets will be extremely competitively price when pitted against Apple’s iPhones.

Google Pixel 7 pre-order: When will you be able to buy the Pixel 7 and what pre-order gifts and deals could we see?

Google has announced that the Pixel 7 will be available to buy on 6 October, the same day as the company’s hardware event.

On 1 October, reliable leaker Roland Quandt revealed that the Google Pixel 7 will be available to pre-order with some appetising gifts. In the UK, anyone who pre-orders the Pixel 7 pro from Google will receive the Pixel Watch for free, and if you pre-order the standard Pixel 7, you will receive the Pixel buds pro (£179, Google.com) for free. That would be ground-breaking if true, considering the Pixel watch is predicted to cost around £339.

Again, we won’t know what kind of pre-order deals will be available until the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 pro are officially revealed on Thursday, but the rumours certainly have us excited for more.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on smartphones and other tech buys, try the links below:

Looking for more smartphone options? Check out our Apple iPhone 13 pro and iPhone pro max review