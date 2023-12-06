Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of the best budget smartphones of 2023, the pocket-friendly Google Pixel 7a has 16 per cent off at Amazon right now.

The £70 discount brings Google’s most affordable Android back down to its Black Friday price of £379 – the cheapest the phone’s ever been. This Amazon bundle comes with a 30W charger too, whereas most new phones no longer include one.

Boasting a more refined design, improved features, better camera performance and the Tensor G2 chip, the Google Pixel 7a is one of the smartest Android phones available.

Google launched the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro (from £999, Amazon.co.uk) phones in October, but isn’t expected to release a budget version of the Pixel 8 until mid-2024.

Here’s what we thought of the smartphone when we reviewed it and how you can get the handset at its cheapest price.

Google Pixel 7a with charger: Was £449, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

(Steve Hogarty/The Independent)

The Pixel 7a crams all of the most interesting features of the flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro into a more affordable mid-range phone, without trimming away too much of the good stuff that makes the Pixel one of the best Android phones you can buy.

That means you’re getting all of those headline-grabbing camera features, such as Magic Eraser, Night Sight and Photo Unblur, as well as clever software tricks such as adaptive battery management, which tracks how and when you use your device to tweak performance and extend the battery life.

These are all features found in last year’s Pixel 6a, but the step up to the Tensor G2 makes things faster, more battery-efficient and more secure. You also get Face Unlock, which isn’t found on the 6a.

