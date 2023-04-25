Google Pixel 7a: What we know about the rumoured Android phone so far

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Despite being one of the best budget phones you can buy right now, the Pixel 6a is overdue an update. Google’s cheapest Pixel launched in July 2022, and is rumoured to be replaced by an upcoming device, likely to be called the Pixel 7a.

There has been no official mention of the Pixel 7a from Google yet. Recent updates to the Android operating system refer to two unannounced products codenamed “felix” and “lynx”, which some speculate might be the Pixel 7a, the Pixel 8, the new Pixel Tablet or even a Pixel Fold.

Launching at £399, the Pixel 6a was notable for cramming many of the Pixel’s best features into a cheaper alternative to the premium Pixel phones. This year, we’re expecting a new Pixel 7a to launch at a similar price, to keep up with other mid-range Android phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy A54.

Read more: The Pixel 6a is a sub-£400 phone brimming with features

The Pixel 6a launched in 2022 (Google)

Google Pixel 7a release date: When will the new smartphone launch?

With the caveat that Google hasn’t even mentioned the Pixel 7a exists, the launch schedule of previous phones suggests a new budget-focused device could be revealed in May 2023, with a launch date in the weeks following the announcement.

The tech firm’s annual developer conference, Google I/O, takes place on 10 May. This event is usually dedicated to the software side of the business and is expected to focus on things such as the company’s new AI-assisted search results but, in recent years, Google has used the stage to hint at upcoming hardware launches too.

The Pixel 7a isn’t the only new Google hardware expected to arrive this year. Google is also predicted to be working on the Pixel Watch 2. It’s also confirmed it’s bringing out a new Pixel Tablet, which will be a hybrid between a smart home speaker display and an iPad-style entertainment device.

We’re also expecting to see the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones, though those are likely to be announced much later in the year, and are expected to launch around October or November.

Google Pixel 7a price: How much could the new handset cost?

The Pixel 6a was a very budget-friendly phone at £399. We predict the Pixel 7a to be aggressively priced too, and certainly cheaper than the Pixel 7 (£484, Amazon.co.uk) and Pixel 7 Pro (£689, Amazon.co.uk). But with the pressures of inflation and rising production costs, we would be seriously impressed if Google can pull off the same trick twice.

Google Pixel 7a design, specs, camera and features

The Pixel 6 (top) was just 0.3in bigger than the Pixel 6a (below) (Steve Hogarty/The Independent)

Rumours suggest the Google Pixel 7a will be a significant upgrade to the Pixel 6a, with a 90Hz screen and an improved camera. Expect to see the flagship Pixel 7’s familiar camera bar across the back of the device. There’s also a possibility Google will manage to include some premium features in the mid-range phone, such as wireless charging, faster fingerprint scanning, and face unlock.

A few alleged early renders of the Pixel 7a can be found online, but these pictures are usually fan-made creations based on what little information exists, so take them with a pinch of salt.

Virtually nothing is known about the Pixel 7a yet, but as Google is expected to fully reveal the new phone in the coming weeks, we should know lots more soon.

Until then, we still rate the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro among the best Android phones you can get.

(Google)

At least until the next Pixel phones are available, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro remain our top pick of the Pixels and two of the best Android phones in 2023.

(Google)

The more advanced Pixel 7 Pro features a nicer screen, a bigger display and a telephoto lens for advanced photography. It also has face unlock (which is exclusive to this version of the device) as well as the same under-display fingerprint scanner found in the cheaper phone.

