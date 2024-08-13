Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Google has announced the Pixel Watch 3 at its annual Made by Google keynote presentation. The new Android smartwatch starts at £349 and is available to pre-order from today.

For the first time the Pixel Watch will be available in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm – while retaining the same round watch face design used in previous models. The 45mm version offers 40 per cent more screen space and an all-new display. The advanced display is also coming to the 41mm model, which has had its infamously chunky bezels reduced by 16 per cent.

Built around Fitbit’s fitness tracking tech, the Pixel Watch offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep metrics and workout tracking, on top of the usual smartwatch features like on-wrist notifications. This year’s model promises massive improvements for runners in particular, with better metrics and more accurate heart rate sensing during sessions, something Google describes as “the final boss of heart rate tracking”.

The displays are also twice as bright as their predecessors, with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits helping improve visibility in bright daylight conditions. The Pixel Watch 3 displays can dim down to just one nit in dark environments too, adapting to your surroundings for optimal visibility.

Under the hood, the Pixel Watch 3 is powered by a dual chip architecture and runs on the newly updated Wear OS 5, which Google says will result in significant improvements to power efficiency. The 45mm model features a 35 per cent larger battery, and both sizes benefit from more efficient displays and optimised software.

Pixel Watch 3: From £349, Google.com

open image in gallery The 45mm Pixel Watch 3 in obsidian ( Google )

Google’s newest watch is all about running. Designed around a refreshed Fitbit app, the Pixel Watch 3 allows you to create customised running plans with segments, intervals, and heart rate targets. During your runs, the watch provides real-time guidance with audio and haptic cues, acting like a virtual running coach.

The Pixel Watch 3 also focuses on improved heart rate monitoring, using multi-path optics for more accurate readings during intense activities. The watch can analyse your running form, providing insights into your performance, while the round-the-clock fitness tracking delivers personalised feedback around your body’s “readiness” for more exercise – basically letting you know when to take a day off and when to push yourself harder.

As you’d expect, the Pixel Watch 3 seamlessly integrates with Google services and Pixel devices. New functionality has been added around Google Home devices: you can now view your Nest Doorbell camera feed on your wrist and speak to visitors on your doorstep. Battery life has had a big boost this year too, with up to 36 hours of juice in battery saver mode, all without dropping 24/7 heart rate tracking or safety features.

The Pixel Watch 3 starts at £349 for the 41mm wifi model and £399 for the LTE version. The 45mm model is priced at £399 for wi-fi and £499 for LTE.

Pre-order now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on phones and other tech offers, try the links below:

Looking for a new smartphone? We’ve rounded up the best phones from Apple, Samsung and more