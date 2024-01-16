The Samsung Galaxy A54 has been reduced by £100

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One of the best budget phones you can buy currently has an extra £100 off at Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy A54 is the latest entry in the Korean tech giant’s A-series of affordable mid-range phones. Launched in 2023, it crams a bunch of the top-spec features of the flagship S23 into a device costing less than £400.

That means you’re getting a smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, thin bezels, solid performance, an excellent camera array, two-day battery life and fast 5G connectivity for a fraction of the cost of the more premium Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets.

The Amazon exclusive deal includes the 256GB capacity versions of the Samsung Galaxy A54 in black, white, green or violet. Here’s how to grab the deal.

Read more: Samsung S24 rumours, from price to specs

Samsung Galaxy A54: Was £499, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Best known for producing flagship premium devices at the top end of the price spectrum, Samsung also makes some of the best budget and mid-range smartphones you can buy. The Samsung Galaxy A54 not only sports a stylish design but is excellent value for money.

In our review of the best budget phones, our tester called the Samsung A-series “an attractive and affordable phone at an unbeatable price”. Cramming in high-spec features such as a great-looking AMOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a camera array that runs rings around other phones in this price range, it’s a great Android phone for budget-conscious shoppers.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech and more, try the links below:

More tech recommendations: