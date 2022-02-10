Samsung has announced a trio of new Galaxy smartphones – the S22, the S22 plus and the S22 ultra. They were revealed at one of the company’s Unpacked product launch events, which took place online on 9 February.

The handset family follows the same format as the S21 from last year. The S22 and S22 plus are mostly the same, save for the latter’s larger display at 6.6in compared to 6.1in for the regular model. They both have a new camera system comprising a 50MP ultra-wide camera and 3x optical zoom, plus a 10MP selfie camera on the front, and a new feature called “Nightography”, which aims to improve photos taken at night.

The S22 ultra is the flagship of the range. It has a 6.8in screen, a new 108MP rear camera with 10x optical zoom, and a 40MP selfie camera.

Colour options for the S22 and S22 plus are black, white, pink gold and green, while the S22 ultra is offered in black, white, burgundy and green. SIM-free prices start at £759 for the S22, rising to £949 for the S22 plus and £1,149 for the S22 ultra.

As well as Samsung (from £759, Samsung.com), the Galaxy S22 is also available from:

Read more:

As ever, there are deals to be had across the UK’s many phone networks. Here are some of the best we’ve found so far.

Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra deals

(Samsung)

The new Galaxy S22 ultra is priced from £1,149 (Samsung.com) if you choose to buy it out-right, has a 6.8in display and is available in black, white, burgundy and green. Storage options are 128GB and 256GB.

Currys

The S22 ultra can be bought outright at Currys, with prices also starting at £1,149.

Or, shoppers can choose to pay for their handset monthly, without interest, splitting the cost over 24 months. In that case, Currys offers the S22 ultra for £47.87 per month.

Currys also has a deal where all customers who pre-order one of the three S22 handsets can claim a free pair of Samsung Galaxy buds pro wireless earphones (£219, Currys.co.uk), and access Disney + on their new phone for free for 12 months.

Visit Currys.co.uk now

EE

As with other networks and retailers, EE is giving away a free pair of Galaxy buds pro earphones worth £219 with every S22 pre-order.

EE already has a wide range of plans on offer for the S22 ultra, including 40GB of data for £77 a month, for 24 months, with an upfront fee of £50.

For those who use very little 5G data, there’s a plan with a 4GB allowance for £69 a month and £100 upfront. Or, if you’re constantly connected to 5G, you’ll want to splash out £81 a month and £100 upfront for 100GB of monthly data. Increase the monthly bill to £86 and EE will treat you to unlimited data.

Visit EE.co.uk now

Virgin

Prices for the S22 ultra from Virgin Mobile start at £45 a month with no upfront fee. But this is on a 36-month deal and only comes with 2GB of data. Switching to 24 months and increasing the allowance to 30GB raises the price to £74, but with no upfront fee – a trait of Virgin Mobile contracts.

You can also go for 100GB of data for £69 a month, or unlimited data for £74 a month.

Visit Virginmedia.com now

Three

The S22 ultra is available from Three with unlimited data for £79 upfront then £76 a month for 24 months, but with the first six months reduced by half to £38.

Lowering this to 30GB of data sees the monthly price fall to £70, but with no introductory discount and the upfront fee remains unchanged at £70.

Visit Three.co.uk now

Sky Mobile

Sky Mobile is taking the approach of offering handsets and data packages separately. As such, the Galaxy S22 ultra, with 128GB of storage and over a 24-month deal, is priced at £44 a month for the phone itself, with no upfront fee. Data packages then start at £6 a month for 2GB, rising to £13 for a more useful 20GB, and £15 for 50GB – the latter is currently reduced from the usual price of £25.

All in, that’s a 128GB S22 ultra with 50GB of 5G data for £0 upfront and £59 a month for 24 months.

Visit Sky.com now

Vodafone

Vodafone has a wide range of deals for the S22 ultra. For those who don’t need masses of data, a 25GB package costs £49 upfront then £66 a month for 24 months.

Or, if you’d rather pay more upfront and have a huge amount of data, Mobiles.co.uk has a Vodafone deal that offers 250GB of data for £165 upfront then £51 a month. An unlimited data package is also available, also from Mobiles.co.uk, which is £35 upfront then £61 a month.

Visit Vodafone.co.uk now

O2

Deals from O2 for the S22 ultra include a £58.99, 36-month plan that has 50GB of data and is just £30 upfront. The first three months are reduced to £30.99 and the deal includes six months of Apple Music or 12 months of Disney+

Visit O2.co.uk now

Samsung Galaxy S22 plus deals

The S22 plus has a larger, 6.6in screen with 120Hz display technology, plus HDR10+. The phone also features a 50MP rear camera and 10MP selfie camera. Colour options are black, white, pink gold and green, and the phone is available with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

(Samsung)

Currys

The S22 plus can be bought outright at Currys, with prices starting at £949.

Or, shoppers can choose to pay for their handset monthly, interest-free, splitting the cost over 24 months. In that case, Currys offers the S22 plus from £39.54 per month.

Currys also has a deal where all customers who pre-order one of the three S22 handsets can claim a free pair of Samsung buds pro wireless earphones (£219, Currys.co.uk), and access Disney + on their new phone for free for 12 months.

Visit Currys.co.uk now

EE

The S22 plus from EE starts at £59 a month and £100 upfront, but that only gets you 4GB of data. For 10 times more, 40GB costs £67 a month after a £50 upfront fee. If you need even more data, 100GB costs £50 upfront then £71 a month. Unlimited data is the same £30 upfront, followed by 24 monthly payments of £76.

Visit EE.co.uk now

Virgin Mobile

Virgin Mobile’s Galaxy S22 plus contracts start at £39 a month for a 36-month plan with 2GB of data. Switching to 24 months and upping the data to 8GB costs £58, or you can get a huge upgrade to 100GB for just an extra £2 a month.

Visit Virginmedia.com now

Three

The S22 plus is available from Three with unlimited data for £49 upfront then £68 a month. But like other Three deals we’ve highlighted here, this is reduced by half to £34 for the first six months of the 24-month contract.

Visit Three.co.uk now

Sky Mobile

The S22 plus is priced at £37 a month for the hardware alone, with Sky Mobile charging an additional £10 a month over 24 months for 10GB of data, or £15 for 50GB, which is currently reduced from £25. This makes for a total of £52 a month and zero upfront.

Visit Sky.com now

Vodafone

Vodafone’s deals for the S22 plus start at £46 per month and £29 upfront, which includes 25GB of data but is spread over 36 months. Cutting that to a more reasonable 24 months keeps the upfront fee the same but increases the monthly bill to £58.50

Mobiles.co.uk has a 24-month Vodafone plan that includes 200GB of data. It includes an upfront fee of £139 and is priced at £43 a month, Or, you can go for a 250GB deal with no upfront fee and a monthly bill of £51.

Visit Mobiles.co.uk now

O2

S22 plus deals from O2 include a 50GB, 36-month bundle that costs £30 upfront then £53.50 per month, with the first three months reduced to £25.50. This also includes 12 months of Disney+ for free.

An unlimited data plan is also available from O2, for £30 upfront then £60.50 a month.

Visit O2.co.uk now

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals

The regular S22 has a spec sheet that is almost identical to the S22 plus, save for the smaller, 6.1in display. This means the same 50MP rear camera system with three lenses and 3x optical zoom, plus the same 10MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

(Samsung)

Currys

The S22 can be bought outright at Currys, with prices starting at £769.

Or, shoppers can choose to pay for their handset monthly, interest-free, splitting the cost over 24 months. In that case, Currys offers the S22 from £32.04 per month.

Currys also has a deal where all customers who pre-order one of the three S22 handsets can claim a free pair of Samsung Galaxy buds pro wireless earphones (£219, Currys.co.uk), and access Disney + on their new phone for free for 12 months.

Visit Currys.co.uk now

EE

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals from EE start at £51 a month with an upfront fee of £100 for 4GB of data. For a more usable allowance you’re looking at £50 upfront then £59 a month for 40GB, or £30 upfront and £61 a month for 100GB. Unlimited data is priced at £66 a month after the same £30 upfront fee.

Visit EE.co.uk now

Virgin

Virgin Mobile contracts for the Samsung Galaxy S22 start at £33 a month, but this is for a 36-month deal. Switch to the more common 24-month duration and prices start at £46 a month for 2GB of data. There’s no upfront fee.

If you want more data, 100GB costs £51 a month, also with no upfront fee, or unlimited data is £56 a month.

Visit Virginmobile.co.uk now

Three

Our favourite early deal from Three sees the S22 with unlimited data for just £29 upfront then £30 a month for the first six months, followed by £60 a month for the remaining 18 months of the two-year contract.

Visit Three.co.uk now

Sky Mobile

The new S22 is available on a 24-month deal from Sky Mobile for £31 a month with nothing to pay upfront. This is just for the hardware, however, but there are currently some deals to be had on data from Sky. For example, 20GB is available for just £13 a month, or 50GB is £15 a month, both for 24 months. Add in the hardware fee and the total is £52 a month for 24 months, with zero upfront.

Visit Sky.com now

Vodafone

A Vodafone deal we’ve spotted for the Galaxy S22 includes 25GB of data, plus a choice of YouTube Premium, Prime Video or Spotify Premium, for £49 upfront and £58.67 per month for 24 months.

Elsewhere, Mobiles.co.uk has a handful of Vodafone deals for the S22. These start at £39 a month and £70 upfront for 200GB of monthly data, or £47 a month and no upfront fee for unlimited data.

Visit Vodafone.co.uk now

O2

A highlight from O2’s S22 deals is a £46.50 per month plan that includes 50GB of data and an upfront fee of just £30. Also, O2 is offering a reduction for the first three months, where the bill is cut to £20.50.

Alternatively, an unlimited data plan is available for £30 upfront then £65.99 a month.

Visit O2.co.uk now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on phones and other tech offers, try the links below:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.