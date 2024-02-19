The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been reduced to less than £750 at Amazon

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Big news for everyone with small pockets – we’ve spotted a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal that sees the device reduced by a giant £300 at Amazon.

Currently topping our list of the best foldables, the phone features a retro-style clamshell design, a flexible inner screen and a newly improved outer display capable of displaying more information than previous phones in the series.

The time-limited Amazon deal is discounting the 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from £1,049 to £739 in the graphite colourway. The 512GB variant is also on offer, dropping by a similar amount, from £1,149 to £855.

Discounts are also available on the cream (£769/£859) and lavender (£749/£859) colourways, though you’ll need to be quick if you’ve got a favourite. Stock is already starting to run out when it comes to the most popular colours.

Read more: The best cheap smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Was £1,049, now from £739, Amazon.co.uk

It is the best folding phone you can buy right now (The Independent/Steve Hogarty)

Unlike the much bigger Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, which opens up like a book, the Flip series opens like a clamshell and is roughly the size of a Post-it note when folded up. It’s a tiny feat of modern engineering, cramming great performance and cameras into a phone small enough to chuck in a bag or slide into a front pocket.

In our full Galaxy Z Flip 5 review, we said it’s been “upgraded for 2023 with a new gapless design and a larger outer screen,” calling it “the best folding phone you can buy right now”. Our tester was particularly enamoured with how this fashion-forward flip phone looks. “This year’s phone is neater, more symmetrical and tighter. It’s tailored, pressed and straightened, it’s tucked and cinched, it’s finished its course of Invisalign and it’s ready to hit the town.”

As well as lavishing praise on the form, we were also pleased with the function. “The biggest change is to the cover display, which has been exanded to almost completely fill the front of the phone when closed. The 3.4in screen is now big enough to accommodate larger and more-complex widgets, letting you check the weather, keep an eye on your favourite stocks, skip tracks on Spotify or see your upcoming calendar events, without opening the phone.”

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a steal, with up to £310 off at Amazon, depending on the capacity and colourway you choose.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on technology, video games and more, try the links below:

Ready to dive into the latest games? We’ve rounded up the best PS5 games to level up your library