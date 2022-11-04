Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re interested in taking the next step down the bending road of foldable smartphones, Amazon may have a deal that’s perfect for you, as one of Samsung’s premium handsets features a huge saving of £600.

The Galaxy Z fold3 may have been replaced by the ever-so-slightly more-advanced fold4, but it’s still managed to stay at the top of our list for best folding phones despite the brand’s upheaval, and for good reason.

It’s S pen support, water-resistant design and productivity-focused user interface has made it an intriguing proposition for anyone looking to adopt the latest and most innovative smartphone trend in the better part of a decade.

We’re always ready to sing the fold4’s praises, but as noted in our review of the latest flagship model, the tiny improvements make the upgrade a much tougher sell than its predecessor, so we can wholeheartedly recommend the previous iteration.

To find out how to shop the deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z fold3, keep reading below.

Samsung Galaxy Z fold3: Was £1,599, now £999, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Weight: 271g

271g Dimensions (folded): 67.1mm x 158.2mm x 16mm

67.1mm x 158.2mm x 16mm Dimensions (unfolded): 128.1mm x 158.2mm x 6.4mm

128.1mm x 158.2mm x 6.4mm Display: 6.2in external, 7.6in internal

6.2in external, 7.6in internal Battery: 4,400mAh, one day of battery life

4,400mAh, one day of battery life Camera (rear): 12MP f/1.8 wide-angle, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 12MP f/2.4 telephoto lens

12MP f/1.8 wide-angle, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 12MP f/2.4 telephoto lens Camera (front): 10MP f/2.2

10MP f/2.2 Camera (internal): 4MP f/1.8

4MP f/1.8 Storage: 256GB built-in

256GB built-in Memory: 12GB (RAM)

The Samsung Galaxy Z fold3 is currently available to purchase on Amazon with a huge 38 per cent discount. The unfolded display can not only function as a full tablet-sized device, but can also be used for multitasking by running multiple apps at once, meaning you can make video calls with friends while simulteanously checking social media.

Buy now

