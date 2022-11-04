The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Save £600 on a Samsung Galaxy Z fold3 with this early Black Friday deal
The Z fold range is top of the class when it comes to folding handsets
If you’re interested in taking the next step down the bending road of foldable smartphones, Amazon may have a deal that’s perfect for you, as one of Samsung’s premium handsets features a huge saving of £600.
The Galaxy Z fold3 may have been replaced by the ever-so-slightly more-advanced fold4, but it’s still managed to stay at the top of our list for best folding phones despite the brand’s upheaval, and for good reason.
It’s S pen support, water-resistant design and productivity-focused user interface has made it an intriguing proposition for anyone looking to adopt the latest and most innovative smartphone trend in the better part of a decade.
We’re always ready to sing the fold4’s praises, but as noted in our review of the latest flagship model, the tiny improvements make the upgrade a much tougher sell than its predecessor, so we can wholeheartedly recommend the previous iteration.
To find out how to shop the deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z fold3, keep reading below.
Samsung Galaxy Z fold3: Was £1,599, now £999, Amazon.co.uk
- Weight: 271g
- Dimensions (folded): 67.1mm x 158.2mm x 16mm
- Dimensions (unfolded): 128.1mm x 158.2mm x 6.4mm
- Display: 6.2in external, 7.6in internal
- Battery: 4,400mAh, one day of battery life
- Camera (rear): 12MP f/1.8 wide-angle, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 12MP f/2.4 telephoto lens
- Camera (front): 10MP f/2.2
- Camera (internal): 4MP f/1.8
- Storage: 256GB built-in
- Memory: 12GB (RAM)
The Samsung Galaxy Z fold3 is currently available to purchase on Amazon with a huge 38 per cent discount. The unfolded display can not only function as a full tablet-sized device, but can also be used for multitasking by running multiple apps at once, meaning you can make video calls with friends while simulteanously checking social media.
Want to explore the full range? Read our round-up of the best folding phones you can buy
