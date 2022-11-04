Jump to content

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Save £600 on a Samsung Galaxy Z fold3 with this early Black Friday deal

The Z fold range is top of the class when it comes to folding handsets

Jasper Pickering
Friday 04 November 2022 12:11
2021’s flagship offering is getting a decent discount

(The Independent)

If you’re interested in taking the next step down the bending road of foldable smartphones, Amazon may have a deal that’s perfect for you, as one of Samsung’s premium handsets features a huge saving of £600.

The Galaxy Z fold3 may have been replaced by the ever-so-slightly more-advanced fold4, but it’s still managed to stay at the top of our list for best folding phones despite the brand’s upheaval, and for good reason.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

It’s S pen support, water-resistant design and productivity-focused user interface has made it an intriguing proposition for anyone looking to adopt the latest and most innovative smartphone trend in the better part of a decade.

We’re always ready to sing the fold4’s praises, but as noted in our review of the latest flagship model, the tiny improvements make the upgrade a much tougher sell than its predecessor, so we can wholeheartedly recommend the previous iteration.

To find out how to shop the deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z fold3, keep reading below.

Read more:

Samsung Galaxy Z fold3: Was £1,599, now £999, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)
  • Weight: 271g
  • Dimensions (folded): 67.1mm x 158.2mm x 16mm
  • Dimensions (unfolded): 128.1mm x 158.2mm x 6.4mm
  • Display: 6.2in external, 7.6in internal
  • Battery: 4,400mAh, one day of battery life
  • Camera (rear): 12MP f/1.8 wide-angle, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 12MP f/2.4 telephoto lens
  • Camera (front): 10MP f/2.2
  • Camera (internal): 4MP f/1.8
  • Storage: 256GB built-in
  • Memory: 12GB (RAM)

The Samsung Galaxy Z fold3 is currently available to purchase on Amazon with a huge 38 per cent discount. The unfolded display can not only function as a full tablet-sized device, but can also be used for multitasking by running multiple apps at once, meaning you can make video calls with friends while simulteanously checking social media.

Buy now

