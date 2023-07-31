Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It hasn’t even been a week since Samsung hosted its Galaxy Unpacked event and unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, but Amazon has already discounted the folding phone by £200 ahead of its August release.

The Z Fold 5 is lighter, thinner, brighter and faster than its predecessor, the Fold 4. Amazon had already slashed the price of the new phone by £100, as part of Samsung’s pre-order deal, but there’s an extra £100 off when pre-ording the handset from Amazon.

It wasn’t the only gadget announced at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event. The tech giant also unveiled a new Z Flip 5 – the more portable version of its folding phone range – and new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic smartwatches.

But if you want to pick up the Z Fold 5 for less, here’s how you can get the deal from Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Was £1,849, now £1,649, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a small upgrade on the Fold 4, but has an improved design that sees the folding phone slimmed down by 2.4mm and its waistline reduced by 10g. It now closes almost completely flat, eliminating the hinge-side gap between the two halves.

Otherwise, the display is untouched. It features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, with the resolution remaining sharp at 2,176 x 1,812px. And you get a triple lens camera system, with a wide, ultrawide and 3x optical telephoto lens.

While it’s still an expensive phone/tablet hybrid, a £200 discount is nothing to be sniffed at. You already get £100 off when you pre-order, but if you tick the little voucher button on the Amazon listing, you can get another £100 off.

Buy now

