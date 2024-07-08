Support truly

The humble doorbell has been given the high-tech treatment with these cool bits of tech, which allow you to see and speak to whoever’s at your doorstep, even when you’re not at home. It’s highly likely that most of your neighbours already have one, but if you’re late to the smart doorbell party, fear not because we’ve just found a great deal on one of the industry’s bestsellers.

While there’s still a week to go until Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 sale gets underway, the online giant has already started dropping some seriously good deals, including a massive discount on the Ring video doorbell 3, which also comes with a ring chime included.

Reduced to less than half its original price, this is a deal worth snapping up quickly, as the clever piece of kit will keep your home security levels up, as well as ensuring you never miss a parcel again.

If you’re keen to know more about the innovative bit of home tech, keep reading for everything you need to know before scooping up the stellar saving.

Ring video doorbell 3 plus ring chime: Was £189.98, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Calling all home-owners, we have spied a solid saving that’s sure to spark some interest – there’s 58 per cent off Ring’s video doorbell 3. An upgrade from the original Ring video doorbell 2, the new model features an improved motion detection, as well as a dual band wifi connectivity option (allowing for 2.4 or 5.0 GHz).

The 1080p HD video doorbell allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from the comfort of your own home – or beyond, as you simply need to link it to your phone, tablet or PC. The two-way talk feature allows you to personally respond in the moment, while “quick replies” ensures you can also use pre-selected messages, should you be busy.

If you were looking for more reason to purchase, the Ring video doorbells are among some of IndyBest’s favourites, with the second generation version being selected as our overall winner. “This iteration of the Ring doorbell is still up there with one of the best around,” our tester said. “Once set up, it enables you to talk to people on your doorstep through the easy-to-navigate app, even when you’re not at home.”

This deal also includes a 30-day free trial of the Ring protect plan subscription to record, review and share anything you might have missed.

Buy now

