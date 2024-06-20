Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

We all deserve an upgrade every now and again. From our wardrobe to our skincare, we deserve the best but we shouldn't have to smash our piggy bank to get it.

It is often the case that household tech tends to be the bit of kit most in need of an update, and none more so than the TV. Luckily right now at Amazon, there are huge discounts across the brand’s entire Fire TV range, and we plan to take full advantage.

Because of these impressive price drops, Amazon has seen a huge uptake in sales with the 43in Fire TV boosted by a whopping 37 per cent, thanks to it currently having 35 per cent off. The TV also earnt a spot on Amazon’s movers and shakers list, which showcases items that have suddenly soared in popularity.

If you’re looking for something a little bigger to become the new entertainment centrepiece for your family room, may we suggest the not-so-humble 50-inch HD Amazon Fire TV? It’s big, bold and currently has a tempting £200 off. Also featuring in the movers and shakers list, you can rest assured that this TV comes customer-approved as they are flying off the shelves. We suggest you grab one before it’s too late.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED series 4K: Was £649.99, now £449.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon

For vibrant, clear and crisp pictures, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Fire TV. Thanks to QLED technology you can expect all your favourite movies and shows to be leaping off the screen with vivid lifelike colours. You can also have it set to pose as a work of art with the Ambient experience, helping it to blend into your interior aesthetics.

This TV is, however, more than just a pretty picture. It’s made for streaming so you will have total easy access to all your favourite subscriptions from Netflix and Disney Plus to, of course, Amazon Prime Video and many more.

To make your at-home screenings even more luxurious, the Amazon Fire TV features built-in hands-free Alexa. With microphones within the TV itself, you need not lift a finger, simply tell it what you want to watch and your wish is Alexa’s command. No more hunting for the remote between the sofa cushions for us. Pick up your own today and save a whopping £200.

