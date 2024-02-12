The all-new Amazon Fire TV stick 4K has just tumbled in price 

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s been less than five months since Amazon announced a line-up of new Amazon Fire TV stick devices, at its hardware event in September, but the latest streaming devices have already had a price cut.

Launched in October, both the Fire TV stick 4K and Fire TV stick 4K max are faster and more intelligent than ever. Discounted by £20, the two sticks let you tune in to all your favourite streaming services in 4K, turning any stupid telly into a smart one.

You can also access live TV by downloading BBC iPlayer, ITVX and other apps, negating the need for a TV aerial. Plus, you can turn your telly into a speaker, with apps such as Spotify and Amazon Music, as well as a (sort of) games console, with the Amazon Luna app.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the latest offers on Amazon’s Fire TV stick devices.

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K, 2nd gen: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Amazon Fire TV 4K is 30 per cent more powerful than the first-generation model, thanks to the quad-core processor on the inside. Like the previous model, it supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR, HLG and HDR10+. You can also control your smart home devices right from your TV, and it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, so you can tune into content using just your voice. Right now, you can save a third on the price, too.

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max, 2nd gen: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

The all-new Fire TV stick 4K Max is also discounted at Amazon. Just £10 more than the base Fire TV stick 4K, it comes with the new Alexa voice remote, which has been enhanced with buttons for channels and recent content.

You can stream in 4K ultra-HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos. Plus, you get double the internal storage (16GB instead of 8GB), so you can store more apps and games.

The big, exciting feature is that the Fire TV stick 4K max can also turn your TV into a piece of wall art when not in use, letting you see your schedules, calendar and photos with just a glance, as well as control your smart home devices.

