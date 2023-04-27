Where to watch ‘And Just Like That’ in the UK

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

And Just Like That is back for season two. The trailer was released on Wednesday (26 April), confirming a June release date.

Season one premiered in December 2021, running through to the final episode of the series in February 2022. Although the fabulous key character Samantha was notably missing from the core line-up, viewers saw the return of popular players, including Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Mr Big, Steve, Harry and Stanford. For those who haven’t watched it, expect some serious twists and turns, plus the addition of new characters Che, Seema, Lisa and Nya.

With the trailer for season two having been released, we now know even more about the next instalment – by the looks of things, it’s going to be a goodie. First things first, rumours about Aiden’s return have been confirmed – Carrie’s previous love interest from the OG Sex and the City (SATC) is back. It’s also clear from the trailer that Miranda’s relationship with Che has progressed. And there are sure to be plenty more twists and turns.

Whether you want to watch the And Just Like That trailer, need to catch up on season one, or fancy a refresh before the next season, we’ve got all the info about how to watch it here in the UK.

‘And Just Like That’ trailer

And Just Like That Season 2 | Official Teaser

On Wednesday (26 April), HBO Max released the And Just Like That trailer, which confirmed the show will be returning in June 2023. Judging by the short teaser, there are plenty of bombshells, and the show will be filled with all of the drama we know and love.

Where to watch ‘And Just Like That’ in the UK

All 10 episodes of And Just Like That season one are available to watch on Sky Comedy, Now and Amazon Prime Video.

If you already have an Amazon Prime subscription, Prime TV is included at no extra cost but you do have to pay extra for certain shows, including And Just Like That. Each episode is available to download on Amazon for £1.89 in SD or £2.49 in HD. The whole season costs £17.99 to download, and that covers both SD and HD options.

To view on a phone, computer or tablet, just download the Prime TV app. Most smart TVs have the app installed as standard now, which you can then sign in to. Or you can add a plug-in streaming device to access it.

Read more: How to watch Elvis in the UK

Will there be a second series of ‘And Just Like That’?

Yes, it was announced in March 2022 that a second series of And Just Like That had been commissioned. Sarah Jessica Parker then shared a picture of her script in September, suggesting filming for the new series would start soon, and prompting followers to celebrate in the comments section. During the filming process, eagle-eyed fans have been keeping an eye on behind-the-scenes photos.

And now the trailer has been released, giving us just enough of a teaser to know that it’s going to be another jaw-dropping instalment.

Read more: Where to watch The Last of Us in the UK

‘And Just Like That’ season two UK release date

Judging by the trailer, we can expect And Just Like That season two to be released in June 2023. The exact date is yet to be confirmed, but we’ll keep you in the know.

Watch And Just Like That on Amazon Prime Video now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Looking to upgrade your entertainment setup? Here are the best TV deals this month