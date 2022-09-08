Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s Disney Plus Day 2022, and the global streaming service has kicked off celebrations by lowering the price of a Disney+ subscription to just £1.99 for new and returning customers for a limited time.

If you sign up anytime between now and 19 September, you’ll get Disney+ for just £1.99 for one month. A Disney+ subscription usually costs £7.99 per month, so you’ll be getting a 75 per cent saving.

There’s never been a better time to get a Disney+ subscription and as part of the Disney Plus Day celebrations, the streaming service has released Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder onto the platform, just two months after its cinematic debut.

Today also sees the premiere of Robert Zemeckis’ new animated adaptation of Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks, who voices Geppetto, and Cynthia Erivo, who voices the Blue Fairy. But we’re also desperately hoping to see a second trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, too.

If you want to get involved in the festivities and pick up a cheap Disney+ subscription, we’ve outlined everything you need to know and how you can get the deal below.

Launched to deafening fanfare in the UK in 2020, Disney’s streaming service is currently rocketing in popularity thanks in large part to The Mandalorian and WandaVision, two series which were among the most talked about television shows in recent history. In August, Disney+ overtook Netflix to become the most popular streaming service in terms of subscriber numbers.

“The voracious media empire’s catalogue includes almost every entertainment franchise going, from The Simpsons and animated Disney films both classic and modern, to box office blockbusters from the Marvel and Star Wars universes,” said our writer in their round-up of the best streaming services.

Disney+ allows you to stream in HD as standard on as many as four different devices. That makes it ideal for families who watch in separate rooms. What’s not included is Disney+ Premier Access, a premium service that unlocks access to new Disney movies at the same time as their theatrical release. But when Marvel films come out onto the platform two months after launch, we can’t really complain.

