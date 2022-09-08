Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Disney Plus Day 2022 has arrived and you can get a month’s subscription for just £1.99

The deal comes as the medial mogul drops Thor: Love and Thunder onto the platform

Alex Lee
Thursday 08 September 2022 15:58
<p>The most popular streaming service is cheaper than ever </p>

The most popular streaming service is cheaper than ever

(The Independent)

It’s Disney Plus Day 2022, and the global streaming service has kicked off celebrations by lowering the price of a Disney+ subscription to just £1.99 for new and returning customers for a limited time.

If you sign up anytime between now and 19 September, you’ll get Disney+ for just £1.99 for one month. A Disney+ subscription usually costs £7.99 per month, so you’ll be getting a 75 per cent saving.

There’s never been a better time to get a Disney+ subscription and as part of the Disney Plus Day celebrations, the streaming service has released Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder onto the platform, just two months after its cinematic debut.

Today also sees the premiere of Robert Zemeckis’ new animated adaptation of Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks, who voices Geppetto, and Cynthia Erivo, who voices the Blue Fairy. But we’re also desperately hoping to see a second trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, too.

If you want to get involved in the festivities and pick up a cheap Disney+ subscription, we’ve outlined everything you need to know and how you can get the deal below.

Related stories

How much does Disney+ cost in the UK and US, and what’s included?
Looking to ditch Spotify in 2022? Here are 6 cheaper alternatives
12 best wireless headphones 2022: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans
Disney’s Dreamlight Valley is one of the free titles available on Xbox Game Pass in September

Disney+: Was £7.99, now £1.99, Disneyplus.com

(Disney)

Launched to deafening fanfare in the UK in 2020, Disney’s streaming service is currently rocketing in popularity thanks in large part to The Mandalorian and WandaVision, two series which were among the most talked about television shows in recent history. In August, Disney+ overtook Netflix to become the most popular streaming service in terms of subscriber numbers.

“The voracious media empire’s catalogue includes almost every entertainment franchise going, from The Simpsons and animated Disney films both classic and modern, to box office blockbusters from the Marvel and Star Wars universes,” said our writer in their round-up of the best streaming services.

Disney+ allows you to stream in HD as standard on as many as four different devices. That makes it ideal for families who watch in separate rooms. What’s not included is Disney+ Premier Access, a premium service that unlocks access to new Disney movies at the same time as their theatrical release. But when Marvel films come out onto the platform two months after launch, we can’t really complain.

Buy now

If you want to find out what’s included in your Disney+ subscription, we’ve rounded up all the details

Voucher Codes

Marella Cruise Deals
Save £100 on selected package holidays £750 - TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Enjoy 20% off your orders £20+ with this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off all new orders with this The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% off fragrances for VIP Rewards Members - The Perfume Shop discount
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in