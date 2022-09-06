For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Xbox has confirmed its list of upcoming titles expected to arrive on Game Pass this September – with Disney’s Dreamlight Valley being one of the biggest releases for the platform this month.

Dreamlight Valley is a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game – it sees players engage in activities with Disney and Pixar characters, old and new. While the game is in early access, players will be able to claim a number of in-game rewards for downloading the founder’s edition on console and PC.

Early access for the game was scheduled to be released on 6 September and it’s been confirmed as a Game Pass addition on day one, meaning existing subscribers can play it for free right now, at no extra cost.

It will be playable on console and PC, along with a handful of other titles. But as new ones are added to Game Pass, older ones will be removed from the service.

To find out which games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in September, and which ones are being removed, keep reading the rest of this article.

Games coming to Game Pass September 2022

Disney’s Dreamlight Valley – 6 September (console, cloud and PC)

Opus Magnum – 6 September (PC only)

Train Sim World 3 – 6 September (console and PC)

Ashes of the Singularity – 13 September (PC only)

DC League of Super-Pets – 13 September (console, cloud and PC)

You Suck at Parking – 14 September (console, cloud and PC)

Despot’s Game – 15 September (console and PC)

Metal: Hellsinger – 15 September (console and PC)

Games leaving Game Pass on 15 September 2022

As Xbox giveth, it also taketh away. The following games will be removed from the service and will no longer be free to play, but if you want to save 20 per cent on the following titles, existing subscribers have until 15 September 2022 to download them at a significant discount:

A Plague Tale: Innocence (cloud, console and PC)

Aragami 2 (cloud, console and PC)

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (cloud, console and PC)

Craftopia (cloud, console and PC)

Final Fantasy XIII (console and PC)

Flynn: Son of Crimson (cloud, console and PC)

I Am Fish (cloud, console and PC)

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (cloud, console and PC)

Mighty Goose (cloud, console and PC)

SkateBird (cloud, console and PC)

The Artful Escape (cloud, console and PC)

How to sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

If you’re new to the subscription service, and are interested in trying out the games mentioned here, Xbox is offering the first month of Game Pass Ultimate for just £1, which will give you access to more than 100 titles on the service.

You can also purchase a month’s subscription for £10.99 (Argos.co.uk) or a three-month subscription for £32.99 (Currys.co.uk).

Find out more about Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

