The first clean sweep of this series was achieved last week by a matcha tea energy drink startup, but there were even more firsts taking place on tonight’s episode of Dragons’ Den. For starters, we finally saw three out of four entrepreneurs impress the dragons enough to win their backing.

First up, there was Shaye Sharma. While Myles Dickinson Brown, the founder of a customisable credit card company, was crowned the youngest entrepreneur in the den a few weeks ago, his record was then broken by 15-year-old Sharma, who in tonight’s episode found support for his football manager board game.

Then there was the founder of Redcote Leisure, a manufacturer of micro campers and conversion kits, who secured investment not only from Sara Davies, but also from her former decorator dad as well.

FixIts’ sticks, an alternative to Sellotape and glue, also secured investment tonight, and even sustainable plastic-free brand Nuddy got close to finding a dragon. Here’s where you can buy all the products seen in tonight’s episode of Dragons’ Den.

Football Billionaire board game: £29.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Football Billionaire )

The youngest entrepreneur ever to enter the den was so young that he wasn’t even allowed to stay after delivering his pitch. Shaye Sharma and his Football Billionaire board game really impressed the dragons, with Peter Jones ultimately winning the negotiations with Sharma’s father, who took over the reins when Shaye left the den.

Launched in 2016, the Football Billionaire board game is described as a football Monopoly, and is currently on its third edition. You play by purchasing clubs, buying stadiums, collecting players, hiring and firing managers, close deals with agents and more. Think of it as the career mode in Fifa, but in a board game format.

There are spin-offs, too. The company has made Chelsea (£29.95, Amazon.co.uk), Man City (£29.95, Amazon.co.uk) and West Ham (£29.95, Amazon.co.uk) editions of the game, as well as an NFL American Football Billionaire boardgame (£29.95, Amazon.co.uk) and a Match Attax edition (£29.95, Amazon.co.uk). There’s also a trading card game called Football Real Deal (£2.99, Billionaireboardgames.com). The boardgames can be bought from Amazon or Billionaire Games directly.

FixIts mouldable plastic sticks: From £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

(FixIts)

It almost looked like it was going to be curtains for Chris Lefteri and Forrest Radford’s malleable FixIts putty sticks, a product that the dragon’s thought was potentially too confusing for the average consumer to understand in a few seconds. But Steven Bartlett thought that the FixIts could fly on social media, and made the pair an offer they couldn’t refuse.

Launched in 2018, FixIts are a mouldable bioplastic that are positioned as a reusable alternative to tape and glue. You heat up a stick in boiled water to soften it, mould it into a shape and fix it to the damaged product where it will solidify. FixIts cites broken cables, broken ornaments and handles as use cases.

FixIts sells its mouldable and reusable plastic sticks in packs of three (£9.99, Amazon.co.uk) or packs of eight (£19.99, Amazon.co.uk). FixIts also sells reusable tape, and has a Dragons’ Den bundle where you get one roll of tape and five FixIts (£27.96, Fixits.com).

(Nuddy )

The den was electric this evening as Touker Suleyman and Steven Bartlett’s boxing match played out on TV. Suleyman didn’t take kindly to being “interrupted” by the Diary of a CEO podcaster when questioning Nuddy founder Kassi Emadi over her business’s financials, and he sure let him know it.

While the dragons loved Emedi’s products as well as the plastic-free Nuddy brand, it was her grasp of the numbers which resulted in her walking out of the den empty-handed. Launched in 2018, Nuddy is a sustainable lifestyle brand that makes shampoo bars, moisturising soap bars, body scrubs, clay and acne enzyme face masks and candles, sustainably and plastic-free. Nuddy also has a plastic-free full body razor, which won The Independent’s best buy award in 2021.

The Nuddy brand is currently going through a makeover, so you can’t buy anything from the company’s website right now, but you can still get some of Nuddy’s products from other third-party retailers, including Sephora (from £5.95, Sephora.co.uk), Eco-Homemaker (from £4.95, Eco-homemaker.com) and Little Green Basket (from £4.95, Littlegreenbasket.co.uk).

Redcote Leisure micro campers: Redcoteleisure.co.uk

(Redcote Leisure )

While he was admonished about his company name, the dragons were full of praise for Jason Gledhill’s micro campers and micro camper conversion kits. So captivated, Sara Davies put in an offer that would bring not only her onboard, but her dad, too. For those who don’t know, Davies’ dad used to run a decorating company, so it was too good of a deal for Gledhill to refuse.

Founded in 2015, Redcote Leisure is a micro camper car dealership, and sells both new and used vehicles and micro camper conversion kits, so you can do all the converting yourself. Again, for those of us not in the know, micro campers are essentially campers which can be squeezed into a car-derived van.

The company has an online showroom where you can view all of its micro campers. You can also get quotes for its conversion kits – the Duo and Duo L, Vario and Vario L, Vario S and Solo. There are also micro camper accessories available, including slanted dog crates and air fryers.

Visit Redcote Leisure’s website now

