Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent Find out more

First we had a Mean Girls sequel, then we got the news thatThe Devil Wears Prada is getting the same treatment. Now, our teenage prayers have been answered once again with a brand new The Princess Diaries film (it seems like Hollywood has a penchant for a Noughties reboot).

Rumours have been circulating that a sequel could be in the works with Disney since 2022. But now it’s been confirmed by Anne Hathaway herself, who announced on Instagram that she will reprise her role as awkward schoolgirl-turned-Genovian princess, Mia Thermopolis Renaldi.

With filming scheduled to begin in 2025 (more than 20 years since The Princess Diaries 2), it’s not yet known if Julie Andrews will return as Queen Clarisse or Chris Pine as Mia’s love interest, Nicholas Devereaux.

The plot is also being kept underwraps but Adele Lim has been confirmed to direct and Flora Greeson is signed on as script writer. Lim, director of Crazy Rich Aisans, said: “As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life.”

Many of the actors who starred in the original movies have shown interest in returning alongside Hathaway, from Sandra Oh as Vice Principal Gupta (“I am ready for the Queen. Call me! I’m dying to see how Gupta has moved up in the world,” she told Entertainment Weekly) to John Rhys-Davies as Viscount Mabrey. So, watch this space.

If the news of The Princess Diaries 3 has got you excited, there’s no better time to revisit the first two movies. Here’s where to watch The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2 in the UK.

How to watch The Princess Diaries films in the UK

Both the first and second movie in The Princess Diaries franchise are available on Disney+ to stream in the UK.

Based on Meg Cabot’s young adult book of the same name, The Princess Diaries followed shy American teenager Mia Thermopolis as she discovers she is heir to the throne of a European kingdon, Genovia. Under the watchful eye and instruction of her estranged grandmother (Julie Andrews), Mia battles with whether she should claim the throne or renounce her title.

The sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, was released in 2004 with Chris Pine’s Nicholas Devereaux introduced as Mia’s love interest. Set five years after the first film, it saw Mia learn that before she can succeed her grandmother as queen of Genovia, she must marry or relinquish the throne.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Steamy new drama Rivals is based on a Jilly Cooper novel – here’s how to watch