If you’ve been on a long and never-ending hunt for the Xbox series X, and are now seriously considering buying the Xbox series S instead as we inch closer and closer to Christmas, then have we found a corker of a deal for you – especially if you’re currently looking at upgrading your phone.

While most retailers are getting stuck into the Black Friday sale season early, including Amazon, Currys and Very, who have already slashed prices on tech, gaming and laptops, EE is going all in on those early bird Christmas deals.

From now until 25 November, EE is giving all customers a free Xbox series S and three months’ access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate if they take out a pay monthly plan on a selection of Android smartphones, including the all-new Google Pixel 6 – one of our favourite smartphones of 2021.

Other phones which are part of the Xbox series S deal include the Samsung A52s 5G, the Oppo find X3 lite, the Oppo A94 and the Oppo A54. On top of the free Xbox series S deal, EE has also slashed the price on a 40GB iPhone 12 pro pay monthly contract (£57 per month, £50 upfront cost), saving you £260), and a 100GB iPhone 12 pro max contract (£63 per month, £50 upfront cost), saving you £212.

If you’re looking to pick up some new Xbox games at reduced prices, or the must-have Xbox accessories, then we’d recommend checking out our round-up of the Xbox Black Friday deals to expect this year. But for that free Xbox series S deal with the Google Pixel 6, keep on reading below.

Google Pixel 6, 128GB, 10GB data, with a free Xbox series S and three months’ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: £45 per month, Ee.co.uk

(Google)

EE is offering the Google Pixel 6 for £45 per month. With a £30 upfront cost, you’ll get 10GB of data and, of course, that free Xbox series X and three months’ worth of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The Pixel 6 is the company’s latest smartphone. It has a 6.4in 1080p OLED display with a 60-90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling.

In our review of the device, our tester said that for people who love Pixel phones – or Android phones – making the switch from the Pixel 5 to the Pixel 6 is an absolute no-brainer. “Google has taken the pleasure of pure Android, boosted the cameras, battery and design, and let it loose into the world,” they said. “The Pixel used to be a mundane device; Google has now added a welcome bit of sparkle.”

Inside, you’ll find Google’s custom-designed system-on-a-chip called Tensor, and one neat feature that Google is touting is its magic eraser and motion-blurring capabilities, handled by the artificial intelligence in the Tensor chip. “This allows people to remove objects or other people from the background to make a more compelling, less distracting image,” our reviewer said.

Buy now

If the Pixel 6 is a little out of your budget, you can always opt for one of the more budget-friendly devices below and still bag yourself an Xbox series S.

Oppo A54: £29 per month, £30 upfront cost on a 10GB plan, Ee.co.uk

Oppo A94: £33 per month, £30 upfront cost on a 10GB plan, Ee.co.uk

Oppo Find X3 lite: £35 per month, £30 upfront cost on a 10GB plan, Ee.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: £35 per month, £30 upfront cost on a 10GB plan, Ee.co.uk

Xbox series S and Game Pass Ultimate

(Xbox)

The Xbox series S would typically set you back £249.99, and it’s not always in stock and available to buy. Like the PS5 digital edition, the Series S does not have a disc drive, meaning all games and media must be purchased digitally in order to be used.

While its technical specs might not match the more expensive series X, you still get access to the same selection of games and it even utilises the same controller, helping it land a spot in our round-up of the best games consoles.

Xbox Games Pass Ultimate will usually cost you £10.99 per month. The service offers players a library of more than 100 games, which subscribers are free to download and play at their leisure. This includes a core of proprietary games, published by Xbox Games Studios – such as the Halo and Gears franchises – as well as a rotating set of third-party releases.

The Ultimate package contains an integrated subscription to EA Play, Electronic Arts’s own subscription service, as well as access to Microsoft’s cloud service, xCloud Gaming. The Ultimate pass also covers both the console and PC versions of Game Pass, plus Xbox Live Gold, as well as a host of bonuses. You can read more in our Xbox Game Pass explainer.

