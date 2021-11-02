We’re now in November and that means Black Friday is almost here. The shopping event of the year falls on 26 November, but retailers like to kick things off earlier, so it’s time to get prepared. Several started their sales days or even weeks early in 2020; Amazon fired the starting gun a full month early.

In case you need a reminder, Black Friday will see discounts across a huge range of items, including televisions, home appliances, toys, beauty products and much more besides. These sales will be held by specialists like Game and ShopTo, plus retailers like Amazon, Very, Argos, Currys and more. The event is expected to run through the weekend of 27 and 28 November, then into Cyber Monday on 29 November.

Technology is always a big part of Black Friday, and within this the gaming sector is likely to have offers on consoles, games, accessories and more.

If you’re in the market for a new Xbox console, the latest games at reduced prices or must-have accessories, read on for everything you need to know about what to expect this Black Friday.

Will there be Xbox series X deals on Black Friday 2021?

With the Xbox series X still difficult to buy a full year after it launched, we’re not counting on many Black Friday discounts. After all, why would retailers reduce the price of a console they know sells out the moment fresh stock is made available? At most, we might see some Black Friday deals and discounts on Xbox series X bundles, including the console with games and accessories.

Away from this, we are more likely to see Black Friday deals on the Xbox series S, which is much easier to get hold of at the moment, and any remaining stock of the older Xbox one X console. There will likely also be deals on games, digital services like Xbox All Access, and accessories like gamepads.

Read more:

When will Xbox Black Friday deals start?

Black Friday falls on 26 November this year. Leading retailer Game says it will be offering deals on that day and Cyber Monday, which is on 29 November. As with previous years, some retailers will probably start their sales ahead of those dates.

We could see prices fall at the start of that week, on 22 November, or potentially even earlier than that. Don’t forget, Amazon started its 2020 Black Friday sales a full month early, while Currys kicked off on 10 November, Very began its sale the following day, and Argos got in on the act on 20 November.

How much will the Xbox cost on Black Friday?

The Xbox series S has a retail price of £250 and the more powerful Xbox series X is £450. At this point, it seems unlikely that the latter will be reduced due to huge demand and limited stock being available.

We think there’s a chance that the Xbox series S (£249.99, Argos.co.uk) will see a price reduction, as it will have been on sale for just over a year by Black Friday. That said, it is already well-priced at £250, so perhaps retailers like Game and Argos will bundle the console with discounted games and accessories for Black Friday instead. Deals like a free game pad or game bundled with the console are more likely than a reduction on the price of the Xbox series S itself.

Where can you find the best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals?

Game will be the obvious retailer to watch when it comes to Xbox sales this Black Friday. We also expect to see gaming and Xbox deals from Currys, Argos, Very and AO, as well as Amazon and John Lewis.

Black Friday began as a brick-and-mortar sales event, with Cyber Monday being its online equivalent. This is still loosely true, and we expect to see some deals in-store that aren’t available online. But for the most part we expect Xbox Black Friday sales to be as attractive online as they are on the high street.

What were the best Xbox Black Friday deals last year?

The Xbox series X and series S were brand new last year, so for Black Friday 2020 the deals focused on games and accessories.

To that end, we saw the Xbox wireless controller cut from £54.99 to £44.99 at the Microsoft Store (now £51.43, Amazon.co.uk) , while the same website lowered Doom Eternal from £54.99 to just £18.14 (now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Elsewhere, ShopTo reduced a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from £29.99 to £24.85.

Best Xbox headset deals

If you can’t wait until Black Friday for some stellar deals, we’ve found some offers to snap up right now. Anyone who plans to game online will need a headset. Most are wired and attached to the Xbox gamepad, while wireless options also exist, but these are more expensive.

One of the best wireless gaming headsets, the Astro A50, is currently reduced by 17 per cent (£249, Amazon.co.uk). For gamers on a tighter budget but who still want a quality headset, the Razer kraken V3 is currently reduced by 24 per cent (£53.12, Amazon.co.uk).

We’ve also spotted the Turtle Beach recon 500, in arctic camouflage, reduced by 29 per cent (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Best Xbox controller deals

The Xbox elite series two wireless controller is currently reduced by four per cent (£153.37, Amazon.co.uk), and the regular Xbox wireless controller is down by five per cent (£51.98, Amazon.co.uk). For those in need of a customisable Xbox one controller, the Razer Wolverine ultimate is currently reduced by 19 per cent (£130.35, Amazon.co.uk).

Best Xbox game deals

There are some good Xbox game deals out there at the moment, especially if you don’t mind picking up titles that have been around for a little while already. Some of our highlights include Need for Speed: Heat (£16.99, Argos.co.uk), Red Dead Redemption 2 (£24.99, Argos.co.uk) and a £16 saving on F1 2021 (£35.99, Argos.co.uk).

How can you get the best Black Friday Xbox series X deals?

By reading IndyBest, of course! Our team will be working right across Black Friday, bringing you all of the best deals and discounts as soon as we spot them. For the Xbox series X, that means money off games, accessories and bundles – so bookmark this page and check in throughout November, as we’re ready and waiting to start covering the Black Friday sales as soon as they go live.

