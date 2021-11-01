A one-stop shop for everything from lipsticks to lampshades, the Very Black Friday sale is one of the most highly anticipated discounting events of the year.

Stocking a whole host of brands including Apple, Adidas and Aquadoodle (and that’s just a snippet from the As) there really is something for everyone on the online giant’s site.

And with Christmas rapidly approaching, now is the time to get something for the whole family for less, including any kitchen appliances ahead of the big day.

Taking place on 26 November, the last Friday of the month, Black Friday is set to be big. Here at IndyBest, we’ll be tracking the hottest deals across gaming, fashion, tech, beauty, toys and more, as well as some of our favourite retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Argos and Boots, to name just a few. All our guides are continually updated as we find the top discounts.

So whether you’re on the hunt for some sandals or a soup maker, keep reading below for all our top tips on how to get what you want for less in the Very sale.

Read more:

Does Very take part in Black Friday?

Very has already announced it will be taking part on a dedicated Black Friday webpage, teasing: “If you thought Black Friday 2020 was good, you’re going to love Black Friday 2021.”

And if that doesn’t get you excited, then we’re not sure what will.

Be sure to set up your account, download the Very app and get ready for the sale to drop.

Does Very take part in Cyber Monday?

Many retailers are combining both Black Friday and Cyber Monday (29 November) for a full weekend of deals both online and in-store.

And with Very’s extensive array of inventory, we’re confident that the retailer will be following suit to give everyone a fair chance to scout through the huge amount of products.

How much is Very’s Black Friday discount?

Last year Very surprised everyone with huge savings of up to £1,000 on big-ticket items and this year it’s promised, via its dedicated Black Friday webpage, that the event will be “bigger, better and more exciting than ever before” with “hundreds more amazing deals on all your favourite brands”.

While last Black Friday will be hard to beat, we’re expecting to see discounts of up to 50 per cent or more this time around.

But remember, a sale this big can be easy to get lost in, so have a look through beforehand and be sure to save anything you truly love to your saved items for speedy shopping without the next-day guilt. Or bookmark this page, as we’ll be using our expertise to bring you the very best discounts.

When is Very’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday officially kicks off on 26 November, the last Friday of November.

But some retailers are likely to start discounting a whole week or more before, so staying up to date really is essential. Luckily our team here at IndyBest are doing that for you – so relax, have a cuppa, and check back with us for all the latest updates.

Last year Very kicked things off 10 days early, launching Black Friday deals left, right and centre on 16 November 2020.

If you can’t wait until then, Very has a regular clearance section on the site with discounts across a whole host of products.

What was in Very’s Black Friday sale last year?

It would be impossible to round up everything that featured in the Very Black Friday sale last year, but we have listed a few of the highlights below.

The highly sought-after Apple AirPods (£116.46, Very.co.uk) dropped by £34, and are currently on sale right now for even less.

The Andorra 3-seater plus 2-seater sofa set had a huge £1,000 price reduction from £1,899 to £899, and, although it’s no longer available, similar sofa sets are still on the site (£799, Very.co.uk)

And the Boss femme for her perfume (£44.22, Very.co.uk) saw a 50 per cent discount, taking it down to £32.50 – again, this is already on sale now, but not by as much as last year.

How much is Very’s delivery on Black Friday?

Very is yet to say whether delivery fees will also be discounted over the Black Friday weekend, so, for now, we’ll presume charges will be as normal.

For all orders over £30, click and collect is free, and with over 1,000 Collect+ stores or post offices to choose from, you can be safe in the knowledge that your parcel will arrive safe and sound, even if you’re not home. Any order under £30 will carry a £3 delivery charge.

Standard delivery to a home address, whether from a Very warehouse or the supplier directly, is £3.99, or £4.99 for a nominated day.

Now, larger items – think TVs, sofas and “white goods”, aka dishwashers and tumble dryers – have a bit of a different setup, as your local post office may not want 20 fridges clogging up their back room.

Standard delivery of TVs and white goods is £6.99, £16.99 for express and £21.99 for next day.

For furniture, standard delivery ranges between £19.99 and £29.99, express delivery is £29.99 or £39.99, and next-day delivery is £34.99 or £44.99, depending on size.

For the full lowdown on delivery rates, be sure to check out Very’s delivery page.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.