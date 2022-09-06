Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Evercade EXP handheld gaming console is being released on 24 November 2022 and it’s now available to pre-order, just in time for Christmas.

The EXP is Evercade’s latest retro handheld, and features a high-resolution 4.3in screen and 3.5mm headphone jack for enjoying classic games on the go. The device also has HDMI support, meaning it can be hooked up to a TV or gaming monitor for a larger viewing experience as well.

Previous iterations of the Evercade use proprietary cartridges that feature a number of games from different publishers of yesteryear, such as Bandai Namco, Jaleco and Intellivision, as well as more recent indie games.

The company also announced the handheld will come with 18 original titles from Japanese video game developer Capcom pre-installed on the device, and will include plenty of fan favourites from home consoles and classic arcades, such as Street Fighter, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, and Mega Man, to name a few.

Evercade EXP: £129.99, Game.co.uk – available 24 November 2022

While it houses a traditional control scheme, the EXP can also be turned on its side for a vertical screen more reminiscent of an arcade cabinet display. The EXP is able to work with Evercade’s collection of physical cartridges.

Pre-orders are now open for the Evercade EXP, and it will be available from 24 November 2022 at a number of different retailers.

Pre-order now at Game

Pre-order now at Funstock

Which Capcom games are included on the Evercade EXP?

If you want to know what games you will be able to play straightaway on Evercade’s latest handheld, there is a choice of 18 of Capcom’s biggest classics to choose from. As Capcom is known for both its arcade and home-console offerings, there are a number of different emulations available:

1942 (arcade version)

1943 (arcade version)

1944: The Loop Master (arcade version)

Bionic Commando (arcade version)

Captain Commando (arcade version)

Commando (arcade version)

Final Fight™ (arcade version)

Forgotten Worlds (arcade version)

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts (arcade version)

Legendary Wings (arcade version)

MERCS (arcade version)

Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting (arcade version)

Strider (arcade version)

Vulgus (arcade version)

Mega Man (8-bit)

Mega Man 2 (8-bit)

Mega Man X (16-bit)

Breath of Fire (16-bit)

As well as the games built into the device, the Evercade EXP is also compatible with the company’s extensive range of gaming cartridges. There are currently more than 380 titles to choose from across 36 cartridges. Find out more about the full range of games available on Evercade’s website.

